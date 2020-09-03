 Skip to main content
Debate with candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional seat planned
Debate with candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional seat planned

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, left, will face Democrat Rita Hart in the November general election in Iowa House District 2.

The Quad-City Times and KWQC will host a debate with the candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District on Oct. 15.

KWQC's David Nelson will moderate, with panelists Erin Murphy from the Times' Des Moines Bureau and Morgan Ottier of KWQC. Additional details will be announced later. 

Democrat Rita Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race to replace Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking re-election.

Hart was unopposed in the June Democratic primary. Miller-Meeks defeated Bobby Schilling and three other candidates, taking 48% of the vote.

The district covers Scott, Muscatine and Louisa counties, and most of the southeastern part of the state. It is one of 30 House districts President Donald J. Trump won in 2016 that is represented by a Democrat in 2020.

Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 8 in Cedar Rapids, hosted by KCRB/KYOU.

