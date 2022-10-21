Deidre DeJear and Scott County Democrats to hold reproductive rights rally Saturday in Davenport without Cori Bush

The Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear will hold a reproductive rights rally in Davenport on Saturday with Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf.

Previous campaign materials released this past weekend advertised Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as attending. The Iowa Republican Party was quick to react with a press release noting Cori Bush has embraced 'defund the police' rhetoric that some blame for slowing Democrats in 2020.

But Friday's press release from the Scott County Democrats did not include any mention of Bush.

The rally will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at MLK Interpretive Center, 501 N. Brady St. Davenport.

DeJear has said on numerous occasions she does not support reducing police department budgets, and has said she's talked with law enforcement across the state,

When asked about the event this past weekend, DeJear said the event had not been finalized when the campaign posted an event graphic on social media.

DeJear spokesperson Shekinah Young said there were no confirmed events with Bush on DeJear's campaign schedule. Young added that states like Iowa are "on the front lines" of the abortion debate.

"Our focus is the next 18 days ahead of the election," Young said. "Talking to voters across the state and let them know what Deidre's vision is for Iowa."