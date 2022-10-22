Deidre DeJear campaigns for abortion access in Scott County with Bettendorf lawmaker Phyllis Thede

Focus on what Democrats are for.

That was a message Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor who is trailing in polling and fundraising, had for Democrats at a rally for reproductive rights and canvass launch with local candidates for office on Saturday at the MLK Interpretive Center in Davenport.

DeJear is facing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican up for reelection. Early voting started Wednesday in Iowa for the Nov. 8 general election.

DeJear ticked off central tenants of her campaign to cheers and chants, framing her priorities as freedoms — freedom to access abortion, to attend a fully funded public school, go to public spaces without facing gun violence, drink clean water.

"The Supreme Court has relinquished its duty to protect a woman's right to choose to the states. That should be our signal. Is the State ready? Are we ready? Are we willing to carry this even though it may be challenging?" DeJear asked.

In an interview afterward, DeJear said she supports codifying the protections for abortion in Roe v. Wade in Iowa, which protected abortions until viability, about 23 or 24 weeks.

When asked if she would support rolling back Iowa's current 20-week abortion ban, DeJear said she didn't want to dive into a specific number because "pregnancy has infinite variables and diving deep into dictating it in black and white, I believe is irresponsible."

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll put DeJear 17 percentage points behind Reynolds, who has 52%, and Rick Stewart, who has 4%. DeJear has 35%.

Reynolds holds a commanding lead over DeJear in fundraising. As of last week Friday, Reynolds had close to $2.5 million. DeJear had $366,000.

She urged those there — many of whom were volunteers for door knocking, sending text messages, and making calls Saturday — to not get stuck in what she called "distractions."

Initial material for the event on Saturday advertised Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, a Democrat who has continued to promote "defund the police" rhetoric, which the Iowa GOP was quick to seize on with social media posts earlier this week.

But, DeJear had said the event hadn't been finalized yet, and that although she and Bush don't agree on reducing police budgets, they are in alignment on reproductive rights.

Bush was not on the updated event advertisement released Friday.

"I know you all may have some some qualms on the other side, and you're trying to figure out: 'Republicans are doing this, Republicans are saying that.' Let's not adhere to those distractions," DeJear said. "Your candidate is not in belief of defund the police. Just put it to the side. Your candidate believes in seeing people first but your candidate believes that police are part of the solution. Your candidate believes that the problem is our current leadership's failed policies."

Reynolds and the state Republican Party have painted DeJear as anti-police.

"When it comes to standing for lowa's law enforcement officers, Deidre DeJear sits. She is endorsed and supported by radical organizations who want to defund the police. Her policies are out of touch with lowans," said Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann in an emailed statement.

DeJear campaigned on Saturday with local candidates for office, including state Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, who faces a reelection bid in a newly drawn district.

Once squarely in Bettendorf and Davenport, Thede's district now reaches north and includes all of Eldridge. Thede faces a challenge from Mike Vondran, a Republican who runs communications for the Davenport School District.

Thede is a founding member of the Iowa Democratic Black caucus, worked for Davenport school systems, and is running for a sixth term in the Iowa House.

Thede said she's concerned about further action on abortion a Republican-controlled Legislature could take, as well as contraception.

School funding, she said, is also a prominent issue for her. Reynolds has championed a plan to use per-pupil taxpayer funds to help families pay for private school expenses. Republicans bill the change as a chance for families to give their child a different educational environment that may better suit the child's needs if they can't afford it on their own. But Democrats and some Republicans warn the proposal could accelerate a rural school's enrollment decline.

"I look at North Scott High School, the only high school in their town. If vouchers go through and a lot of students leave and go elsewhere, that will hurt that rural area," Thede said.