DeJear tests new campaign message with Scott County Democrats in bid for Iowa governor

Speaking to a group of Scott County Democrats and members of the Iowa Black Caucus, Deidre DeJear tested out a new messaging campaign to hone Democrats' talking points heading into the general election.

DeJear, the presumed Democratic nominee to face Republican incumbent Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in November, told Democrats on Sunday she was running on REAL issues, an acronym that stands for rural revitalization, education and childcare, accessible health and mental health care, and labor force.

"These are issues that we can talk about no matter the party, no matter the gender, no matter the race, because these are the real issues," DeJear said. "It's time for Iowa to get real, right?"

Reynolds held an 8-point lead over DeJear in the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll from March.

Reynolds, who delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address earlier this year, had more than $4 million in cash on hand at the end of 2021 compared to $8,500 cash on hand for DeJear.

Democratic candidates across the country face political headwinds with a Democratic president in his first year in office. President Biden's approval rating across the country has declined since he took office. The most recent poll by Washington Post/ABC showed the president's approval rating dropped to 42%.

While Reynolds has enjoyed favorable approval ratings among Republican voters in a state where the GOP controls the governor's office, both chambers of the state legislature and five of Iowa's six seats in Congres, among all Iowans, Reynolds’ latest approval rating dropped to 49% in March. That's down slightly from 51% in November. Another 44% of Iowans polled said they disapproved of the job she’s doing, compared to 43% in November; 7% were unsure.

As of April, Republicans lead Democrats by about 62,700 registered voters across the state, according to voter registration numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State's Officce. Of Iowa's 1.84 million active registered voters, about 35% are registered Republicans, 32% are registered Democrats and 31% are registered as no party.

DeJear told Scott County Democrats not to be deterred by the political headwinds. So long as they remain focused on get-out-the-vote efforts and issues that can garner bipartisan support, Democrats can win in November, she said.

Issues like increasing funding for K-12 schools, DeJear said. The Legislature passed a 2.5% increase in funding for K-12 schools, amounting to roughly $172 million in new state general fund revenue, which Republicans say is enough while being fiscally responsible. Democrats proposed a 5% increase, arguing that 2.5% doesn't keep up with costs and challenges schools in hiring new or retaining current teachers.

"We're not meeting the cost of doing business," DeJear said. "We're providing our students with subpar opportunities. Given we invest more, we will expand their opportunities."

DeJear as well advocated for increased funding and access to mental health care, arguing Iowa has too few crisis care centers available for people experiencing a mental health or substance use disorder crisis that requires immediate attention.

On child care, DeJear said she supported increasing state reimbursements for child care providers.

She told Scott County Democrats, too, that she opposed tax-payer-funded scholarships for students to switch to private schools, one of Reynolds' key legislative priorities that has stalled in the Iowa Legislature in the last few weeks.

"Make no mistake, DeJear’s plan is to spend more money, raise taxes and give in to the cultural woke agenda that is tearing our country apart," Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton said in a statement. "Iowans trust Kim Reynolds, the same way she trusted them. Iowans know under Gov. Reynolds’ leadership Iowa is headed in the right direction.”

Three of five Democratic candidates running for three seats on the Scott County Board of Supervisors also attended Sunday's event.

Among them was Blue Grass resident Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers. A Marine Corps veteran who grew up in West Davenport, Drapeaux said he was inspired to run over concerns of a potential conflict in Republican Supervisor John Maxwell's dual roles as both a supervisor and North Scott school board member

Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed Davenport City Council member, said he would bring an evidence-based approach to the county board.

Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney who lost by fewer than 70 votes to Republican Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck in 2020, said she wants to elect Democrats down the ballot "because the issues I care about will not matter unless we ... elect a majority on that board."

Other Democrats in the June 7 primary for the Scott County board include incumbent Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, an electrician and construction trainer from Blue Grass, and Dawson Shea VanWinkle, a 2018 Davenport West High School graduate who interned with the county over the summer.

Republicans running in the June 7 primary for Scott County supervisor include: Jean Dickson, a Bettendorf civil service commission member and former Pleasant Valley school board member; Jennifer McAndrew Lane, a current probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court and wife to the Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane; and Ross Paustian, a farmer and state representative from Walcott.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.