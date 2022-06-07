Democrat Deb VanderGaast and Republican Kerry Gruenhagen to face off in general election for Senate District 41 after primary wins

November will be a contest between Democrat Deb VanderGaast, a Tipton registered nurse and child care center director, and Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a Walcott farmer, for an open Senate seat in a rural Scott County district.

Voters narrowed the field from two Democrats and two Republicans for Iowa Senate District 41, which covers rural northwestern Scott County and all of Cedar County.

VanderGaast bested Mechanicsville Democrat Nikole Tutton, a human resources consultant in diversity and inclusion.

Gruenhagen defeated Alan Weets, a Mechanicsville farmer.

Because of decennial legislative redistricting, no incumbent is running for the district. Sen. Jim Lykam, a Democrat, and Sen. Roby Smith, a Republican, have both opted not to run.

During the campaign, VanderGaast pitched herself as a pragmatic lawmaker if elected. She's advocated for changes to Iowa's child care system to keep child care centers afloat and said she already has legislation she can work with lawmakers to enact a payroll tax on employers to expand eligibility for a child care grant. For VanderGaast, child care is a core reason she's running. She's closing her child care center for children with special needs, Tipton Adaptive Daycare, she said, because of a lack of workers and increasingly unsustainable costs — she said she's been operating at loss of between $5,000 and $7,000 each month for roughly a year.

Gruenhagen said his top priorities included supporting law enforcement, "giving more power to parents in education," anti-abortion restrictions, and further tax reductions.

Gruenhagen farms in Scott and Muscatine counties and has investments in Davenport and was endorsed by the Iowa chapter of Americans For Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group founded by David and Charles Koch.

Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls released a statement congratulating VanderGaast on winning the primary race for a senate district, and called Senate District 41 "one of the most competitive districts in the state."

"Deb has a real plan to make childcare more affordable and accessible to Iowa parents, and as a small business owner, she knows how to pinch pennies, cut costs, and alleviate the workforce crisis that has gripped our state," Wahls said, according to the release. “Deb is a stark contrast to Kerry Gruenhagen who is in lockstep with some of the most extreme elements of the far-right movement. A vote for Deb VanderGaast is a vote for lower costs, a vote for Kerry Gruenhagen is a vote for private school vouchers and more corporate tax giveaways.”

