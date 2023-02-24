An Army veteran and Scott County deputy is beating the rush and has declared his candidacy for sheriff.

Chris Laye this week announced he'll seek the Republican nomination for Scott County Sheriff. The announcement comes more than a year ahead of the June 2024 primary for the race.

Current Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, also a Republican, plans to make a formal announcement of his plans closer to the election, he wrote in an email.

Laye moved to Iowa in 2018 and was sworn in as a sheriff deputy in November of that year. He previously worked as a patrol officer for the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri after retiring from a nearly 25-year career in the U.S. Army.

"I'm ready to bring my 29 years of experience in law enforcement to improve the Scott County Sheriff's Office," Laye said. "I know firsthand areas where we can improve to better serve and protect the people of Scott County."

With his experience in the military, Laye said, he thinks his leadership would bring better engagement with community members, Sheriff's office employees and fellow law enforcement agencies to fight crime at a time when the nation is undergoing cultural change.

"Community outreach would be a big priority of mine," he said.

In particular, Laye said, law enforcement agencies could better engage with residents who may be critical of police in addition to those who vocally support them. One example is going to people and neighborhoods most impacted by violent crime and talking face-to-face, he said.

"We can make changes to better gain respect with both sides," Laye said.

He said he announced early, because he wanted ample time to meet with Scott County voters and share his story and perspectives on law enforcement.

In his news release, Laye said his campaign would focus on:

Improving morale within the Sheriff's Office to retain and attract deputies.

Increasing efficiency of the office and managing personnel "to provide a more visible and effective presence across the county"

Improving collaboration and communication between law enforcement agencies, the Board of Supervisors, the County Attorney's Office, and the court systems.

Using "the latest tools and statistical analysis available to modernize the Sheriff's Office to stay ahead of the criminal element."

Laye said he wants to use statistical analysis to target areas with high crime rates at specific times and reach out to residents in those areas.

In the Army, he served as a combat engineer and worked for 21 years as a military police officer. He served two combat tours in Iraq, according to the news release.

On his last duty assignment in Missouri, he and his wife, Christy, ran a beef cattle operation.

He has a master's degree in criminal justice from American Military University, he said, and is pursuing a master's in public administration. He lives in LeClaire.

"My leadership style throughout my whole career in public service — I've always engaged one-on-one with the employees I've led and the people I've served," Laye said. "You've got to be present to those you work with and for. You have to be visible in the community all the time."

Statement from Sheriff Tim Lane "Law Enforcement has been a rapidly changing and challenging profession over the last few years. I still love my career choice and love the connection that being Sheriff gives me with the citizens of Scott County. At this time I have no intention of starting a long 20 month campaign for the November 2024 election and would prefer to focus my attention on running the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. As we get closer to the next campaign season I will make a formal announcement of my future intentions."