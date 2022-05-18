Early voting in Iowa's June 7 primary begins today, Wednesday, May 18

Early primary voters casting ballots by mail and at the Scott County Auditor's Office can do so beginning on Wednesday, May 18.

Five single-day satellite voting locations will also be available in Scott County, the first one on Wednesday.

This will be the first statewide election after Iowa shortened its early voting period and added restrictions for absentee ballot voting with legislation signed into law in 2021.

Auditor's Office: Scott County voters can cast absentee ballots for the June 7 primary election at the Scott County Auditor's Office, 600 W. 4th St., 5th floor, in Davenport. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will also be open Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for voters. It'll be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.

By mail: Wednesday is also the first day that absentee ballots for the primary election can be mailed. Voters who request absentee ballots by mail can expect to receive them in the mail in the next few days, according to a release from the Scott County Auditor's Office. Voters can request an absentee ballot by mail until the deadline of Monday, May 23, at 5 p.m.

According to the Scott County Auditor's Office, absentee ballots come by mail and come with free return postage.

Ballots may be returned by mail or hand delivered to the Auditor's Office. According to the Scott County Auditor's Office, the ballot drop box will not be open for the primary election.

The Scott County Auditor's Office must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on June 7, the day of the primary. Since Iowa changed its election laws in 2021, ballots postmarked on the day before the election are no longer valid to count if they arrive at the Auditor's Office after Election Day.

You can request an absentee ballot by completing a form available online or at the Auditor's Office. For more information contact the Auditor's Office at 563-326-8631.

For frequently asked primary voting questions, visit the Scott County Auditor's Office website.

Satellite voting locations: Five satellite in-person early voting locations will be open on five separate dates in the lead-up to the primary. Those include:

Wednesday, May 18

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scott County Library

200 N 6th St., Eldridge

Thursday, May 19

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose University Rogalski Building

518 W. Locust St., Davenport

Monday, May 23

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library

2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Tuesday, May 24

Hours: 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Davenport Public Library

6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

Thursday, May 26

Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Davenport Public Library

3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport

