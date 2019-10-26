For the first time, city municipal offices and school board elections across Scott County will appear on a combined ballot. This comes after changes were made in Iowa law to try to increase turnout. It's also the first time voters are required to show photo identification at the polls.
Election day is Nov. 5. Polls will open 7 a.m. to close 8 p.m. For information on where you vote, and a sample ballot, visit scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/election-central.
Here's a look at races in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
Davenport
Six of Davenport’s 10 City Council seats are competitive this year, after two members sought the mayor’s office, one left for personal reasons and three incumbents have drawn political opponents.
In Davenport, every city office is up for election at the same time in odd-numbered years. Davenport is divided into eight wards. Two aldermen are elected to represent the entire city.
At least three newcomers will join the City Council next year. Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, are competing to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch, leaving their respective seats open. Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, is not seeking reelection, putting her seat in play as well.
Meanwhile, four others are essentially guaranteed another term -- the two Davenport at-large candidates, and the 1st and 2nd ward candidates are running unopposed.
Mayor
Matson and Rawson are competing for the city’s most high-profile elected spot.
Matson was a clear victor on primary night with 33% of the vote. Rawson took 23%, winning second place and advancing to the general election by only 10 votes.
But 45% of primary voters supported unsuccessful candidates. Matson is running on his 12 years in City Hall, saying he wants to make increasing public safety his No. 1 priority. Rawson is running on four years in city government and says urban revitalization and housing are her top issues.
3rd Ward
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis faces political newcomer Phil Armer to represent an area that includes the downtown, which has been a hotspot for development in recent years.
Meginnis joined City Council in 2017 after a special election to replace ex-Alderman Bill Boom, who resigned after he pleaded guilty to federal perjury for lying to a grand jury.
Meginnis wants to encourage economic growth and investment in the city’s older urban core area and near West End. Armer thinks City Hall needs new leadership to hold city staff accountable, manage taxpayer dollars and expand programs aimed at reducing crime and poverty.
A three-way race resulted in a primary election earlier this month. Meginnis led that contest with 65% of the vote to Armer’s 18%.
4th Ward
The City Council’s longest serving member, Alderman Ray Ambrose, faces challenger Jeff Bass, a construction supply business manager who says the neighborhood needs fresh ideas.
Ambrose joined City Council in 1996. He wants to focus on crime, and influence change in a county court system that he considers too forgiving for habitual criminal offenders. Bass wants to see more economic growth in his neighborhood.
Four sought to represent the 4th Ward this year. The primary election ended with Ambrose getting 59% and Bass 21%.
5th Ward
Newcomers Matthew Dohrmann and Kristi Miller are competing to represent this area that includes the East Village and has been represented by Rawson since 2016.
Dohrmann’s campaign is focused in part on encouraging younger people to live and work in the Quad-Cities and fostering broad economic growth. Miller wants to focus on revitalizing older properties and maintaining Davenport’s historic brick streets.
The 5th Ward open seat resulted in a six-way primary election that ended last month with Dohrmann taking 31% of the vote to Miller’s 24%.
6th Ward
Freshman Alderman Rich Clewell seeks to retain his seat against challenger Ben Jobgen, a physical therapist, for representation of the easternmost side of town that has experienced great economic growth paired with concerns from residents about how commercial developments affect them.
Clewell says he is best suited to strike a fair balance between residential and commercial interests. He also wants to forward environmentally friendly solutions that address climate change. Meanwhile, Jobgen thinks Clewell is sacrificing residential concerns for commercial ones and says he’ll be a stronger voice on that in City Hall.
Clewell, a retired wildlife biologist, was first elected in 2017 after spending 16 years on the Davenport School Board. Jobgen also ran for 6th Ward in 2017 but was defeated during the primary election that year.
7th Ward
Pat Peacock and Alexandra Dermody seek election for the first time to represent an area that has long been led by Matson, who is running for mayor.
Peacock is a retired member of the U.S. Army and has named reducing local crime, making the city more attractive for businesses and encouraging job growth as key campaign points. Dermody is also focused on reducing crime, encouraging economic development and investing in city infrastructure.
The 7th Ward is in the middle of Davenport’s city boundaries. It is main northern dividing line is 53rd Street and its southernmost point is Central Park Avenue, divided by Pine Street on the west and Eastern Avenue on the east.
8th Ward
With Alderwoman Tompkins bowing out of city politics, voters in the 8th Ward will choose between Dirk Hillard and Judith Lee.
Hillard works as a machinist on Rock Island Arsenal Island and wants to make economic growth a top priority, also focusing on investment in city streets. A deaf man, Hillard also wants to add a perspective to City Hall that pays greater attention to the needs and rights of disabled Davenporters.
Lee is an environmental policy management planner and consultant and member of Davenport’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. She has focused her campaign on integrating the needs and interests of businesses in her district with the long-range big picture, also pointing to expansion of school and recreational services as goals.
Davenport’s 8th Ward covers the north-central section of the city. Its area is largely north of 53rd Street to the city’s northern border, divided by Pine Street on the west and Jersey Ridge Road on the east.