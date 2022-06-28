Election Day: Illinois Primary voter guide

It's election day in Illinois.

Polls for the primary election opened at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

Winners will appear on the ballot as their party’s nominee for the Nov. 8 general election.

Here are notable races you'l find on ballots today.

17th Congressional race

There are eight candidates running for the 17th District Congressional seat that is soon to be vacated by outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.

The six Democratic candidates who will face off in the primary are Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen, Rockford resident and former Illinois state Rep. Litesa Wallace, Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, Marsha Williams of Channahon and cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan.

The Republican primary will be between attorney Esther Joy King and insurance broker Charlie Helmick, both of East Moline.

Statehouse races

Democratic candidates running for Illinois’ 72nd House District are Thurgood Brooks, Jeff Deppe and Gregg Johnson.

Tom Martens is the only Republican candidate in the race and running unopposed in the primary election.

Current state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, is running for the 36th State Senate District. Halpin is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will face former state Rep. candidate Glen Evans in the Republican Primary.

Other races to watch

Six republican candidates are vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The GOP candidates running for governor are current state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin; Jesse Sullivan, who is the founder and CEO of venture capital firm Alter Global; former state Sen. Paul Schimpf; founder and owner of Rabine Group, Gary Rabine; and Max Solomon, who is a Hazel Crest attorney.

Sample Democratic and Republican ballots and a full candidate list can be found on the Rock Island County website under elections in the County Clerk department.

