Republican Kim Reynolds convinced Iowans to stay the political course Tuesday, claiming a hard-fought victory over Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell in her first solo statewide election.
She succeeded her mentor, former Gov. Terry Branstad, in May 2017.
Reynolds, 59, who became Iowa’s 43rd and first female governor when Branstad signed on as President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China, rode the current economic resurgence to a narrow win over Hubbell in a race that came down to a turnout battle on Election Day.
At 11:12 p.m. NBC-TV projected Reynolds would prevail in the closest gubernatorial race in years. Reynolds thwarted talk of a blue wave for Democrats by garnering 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial results compared to Hubbell’s 48 percent in unofficial allies with 84 percent of ballots counted. Libertarian Party candidate Jake Porter received about 2 percent of Tuesday’s ballots.
In defeating Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive who was making his first bid at public office, Reynolds avoided becoming the second sitting governor in eight years to be ousted from public office. Branstad defeated one-term Democrat Chet Culver in the 2010 governor’s race.
The 2018 governor’s race was the most expensive in state history with Hubbell raising more than $18 million – padding his contributions with about $7 million of his own money – while Reynolds’ campaign generated about $14.3 million in support with about $5 million coming as a late infusion from the Republican Governors Association to keep Iowa in the red column.
Reynolds also got help energizing the GOP base from two visits by President Trump as well as campaign stops by his daughter, Ivanka, Vice President Mike Pence and presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Democrats generally steered away from making Trump an issue in Iowa’s 2018 midterm but drew help from outsiders like Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and a parade of other 2020 presidential wannabees as they pressed a message of change and inclusion. Former President Barack Obama endorsed Hubbell but did not campaign for him in Iowa.
Reynolds appealed to rural interests and her conservative base by focusing on her small-town roots and working-class values that enabled her to raise a family while scaling the political ladder, first as a Clarke County treasurer, then as a state senator and finally as Branstad’s lieutenant governor for six years before becoming the state’s first female governor when he resigned in May 2017 to become President Trump’s U.S. ambassador to China.
Both campaigns bombarded the television airwaves with commercials. There were positive images of Reynolds romping with her grandchildren and Hubbell looking relaxed and fatherly talking with Iowans of all ages, as well as hard-hitting messages that challenged Reynolds’ handling of Medicaid privatization and Hubbell’s forthrightness in disclosing his wealth and his plans to change Iowa’s tax policy.
For his part, Hubbell touted himself as a change agent that would halt the sharp right turn that Statehouse Republicans had taken in the past two years to undo the state’s collective bargaining law, revamp the workers compensation program and enact what is viewed as the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law – a change that is being challenged in state court.
The scion of one of Iowans wealthiest families, Hubbell campaigned on a theme of getting Iowa moving in “the right direction” after two years of GOP underfunding of education, cutting taxes in a way that favored the wealthy and switching Iowa’s Medicaid system to management by private out-of-state insurance companies without public input.
Hubbell drew on his experience as a past CEO of Younkers department store chain and Equitable of Iowa Companies and his brief government stints as head of the Iowa Power Fund Board and interim director of the state Department of Economic Development to make the case that he was better equipped to be the chief executive of state government.
Midterm elections – which normally favor the party not in power at the White House – drew unusually high interest this year with more than a fourth of the 2 million-plus Iowans who registered to vote taking advantage of the 29-day early-voting window to cast their ballots prior to Election day, eclipsing the previous record set in 2014.