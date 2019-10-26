Six candidates are running for four seats in Bettendorf. Director Gordon Staley is not running for reelection, and Director Steve Geifman was appointed after Stacey Struck moved out of the district. The board chose to appoint someone who would not run.
In recent weeks, teacher and staff morale has been heavily discussed in school board meetings. The board also recently approved the hiring of a superintendent search firm, as the extension of Superintendent Mike Raso's contract has twice been voted down — it's up at the end of the year. Questions of transparency and communication with the community have also been raised.
You have free articles remaining.
- Paul Castro is a long-time incumbent and retired teacher who was endorsed by the Bettendorf Education Agency (BEA). He has advocated for reopening up the master contract to consider increasing the base salary.
- Joanna Doerder has three children not yet in the district and was endorsed by the BEA. She wants to increase transparency and process improvement, while looking at long-term financial stability.
- Rebecca Eastman, endorsed by the BEA, is most concerned about the upcoming superintendent search. She also wants to secure staff contracts that ensure retention.
- Gary Goins, a teacher in Davenport, is running for the second time. he's been endorsed by the Quad-City Federation of Labor and WIN Committee. he said he's a teacher who advocates for teachers, and wants to establish a junior ROTC program.
- Mike Neighbor said the district needs to balance financial responsibility with remaining competitive, with regard to teacher compensation and facilities. As a land-locked district, he said a plateaued enrollment is one of the biggest challenges.
- Michael Pyevich, an incumbent, is endorsed by the BEA and said he wants to see through some of the initiatives he helped get underway. Specifically, he wants to create a dual-enrollment program with Scott Community College and more fully develop a career and technical education curriculum.