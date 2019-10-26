Davenport School Board
There are 14 candidates — including two incumbents — running for four seats. After a rough few years, including state audits, conditional accreditation, teacher layoffs and a recent rash of discipline issues, more candidates than ever have come out to run, with most explicitly citing concerns with the decisions of the past board.
Candidate summaries have been pulled from two forums and surveys the Quad-City Times sent to every candidate.
- Catarina Bolton is one of three founding members of District Wide Davenport, a parent and teacher group concerned with special education and disproportionality in the district, to run. She said the state audits need to be tackled as systemic issues, not personal ones.
- Michael DeVol wants to increase the district's transparency and communications with the community. For example, he said there might have been a good reason to handle the Lincoln School sale for $30,000 the way they did, but it wasn't communicated.
- Kai Dickmann said his priority is the district's financial sustainability. He was one of several candidates to call for an outside forensic audit of the district's finances.
- Kari Dugan, another District Wide Davenport founder, wants the district to better confront the legacy of systemic racism in the school, especially related to the disproportionality citations. She also said the district needs to "clean house."
- Dan Gosa, one of the incumbents, was endorsed by the Davenport Education Agency. He said the district needs to market itself better, and focus on celebrating the good things.
- Gene Guy is a long-time volunteer with the district. He said the district needs to be strategic on the front end of intervention with students, because it will save money and close gaps in the long-run.
- Linda Hayes, current vice president, was endorsed by the DEA, and said she wants to follow through on some of the initiatives she helped start. She said the district has received an unfair amount of negative publicity.
- Mark Holloway said his background as a career advisor informs his desire to better prepare graduates for what comes next. He said the district needs to better publicize its successes.
- Lori Janke is another founder of District Wide Davenport, and she said the board needs to hold the district more accountable, especially with taxpayer dollars.
- Jenner Kealey has been endorsed by the DEA. She said teachers need more guidance and supports to enable them to do their jobs.
- Karen Kline-Jerome is a retired district teacher who was endorsed by the DEA. One of her priorities is to restore the community's trust in the board and district, especially with special education and finances.
- Kent Paustian is most concerned with the district's finances and discipline issues. He supports having police and security in schools, and wants to district to stop "kicking the can down the road" when it comes to the budget.
- Craig Piggott wants to help teachers get more control to address discipline and safety issues by establishing respect as a priority and expectation. He said the only way to fix the some of the district's problems is to increase parent involvement.
- Jennifer Starr did not attend either candidate forum, or return the survey.