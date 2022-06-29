Election results: Two Rock Island County Board races to have challengers in general election; Others will run unopposed

Due to reapportionment downsizing Rock Island County Board Districts from 25 to 19, county board members are up for re-election for the general election.

Many candidates will run unopposed in the November general election while only a select few will be vying for a seat against each other for county board.

There were no challengers in the Rock Island County Board primary. Those who are running unchallenged in the general election are:

Republicans Rich Morthland for District 1, Drue Mielke for District 8, and J. Robert Westpfahl for District 19.

Democrats Melissa Moreno for District 2, Larry Burns for District 3, Luis S. Moreno for District 4, Brian D. Vyncke for District 5, Porter McNeil for District 6, Rich "Quijas" Brunk for District 10, Timothy Foster for District 11, Edna Sowards for District 12, Bob Perkins for District 13, Enyo Dewith for District 14, Kai Swanson for District 15, Johnnie M. Woods for District 17, and Chuck Layer for District 18.

Those running against each other in the general election on Nov. 8 for county board seats are:

Democrat Carla Enburg against Republican Sharon K. Diekman for District 7, and Democrat David Adams against Jaclyn A. Dooley for District 9.

