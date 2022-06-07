Election update: Voters head to the polls in Scott County

Similar to many other jobs in the last year, Scott County raised poll worker wages to attract more people to the job, an essential one to administering elections like Tuesday's primary.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the county had roughly 230 precinct election officials who administer the primary elections on Tuesday at 66 polling places in Scott County — instructing voters how to vote, checking voter eligibility, and setting up and closing the polling place, etc.

Scott County raised poll worker wages from $10 an hour to $12.50 an hour and raised precinct chairs to $15 an hour. With a grant during the pandemic in 2020, the county raised wages to $15 for election workers, but wasn't structured into future budgets at the time.

"This wage level is not adequate to attract and retain sufficient numbers of precinct officials, especially quality workers who can fulfill all of the increasing complex tasks expected of them," Tompkins wrote in a letter to county supervisors requesting the wage increases.

Sue Boedeker, of Park View, chaired a new precinct in Eldridge — a product of the decennial redistricting — for the first time on Tuesday. She figured it would be a less-busy election to get more familiar with the ropes ahead of the general election.

Primary turnout is typically lower than general elections. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the county had a 6.89% turnout. In 2018, the last primary midterm election, turnout reached 10%.

Karen Schmitt, of Eldridge, recruited Boedeker after deciding not to chair the new precinct herself, she said. She cited 2021 election laws that are in effect this year that makes it a felony for auditors or other election officials to willfully fail to carry out election laws.

Voters in Scott County cast ballots on Tuesday in competitive statewide, local legislative, and county supervisors races.

Lynne Bosten of Davenport, said she wanted to make sure she cast her vote for Iowa's long-time senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, who is facing a primary challenge from state Republican lawmaker Jim Carlin.

"I really wanted to vote for Chuck Grassley because we can't afford to lose the position he has in the Senate," she said. Grassley is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

For county office, primary voters winnowed a field of five Democrats and four Republicans down to three each. Two incumbents are running for reelection to their seats. One supervisor seat is open — Democrat Ken Croken is running unopposed for an Iowa House seat representing Davenport.

Republican voters in Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and some in LeClaire and Davenport are picking between LeClaire City Council member Barry Long and Bettendorf Alderman Scott Webster to face Bettendorf doctor Mary Kathleen Figaro, a Democrat, in the November general election.

In a northwest Davenport statehouse seat, Davenport realtor Sean Hanley and author and speaker Luana Stoltenberg are competing to face former Genesis spokesperson Craig Cooper, a Democrat.

And four candidates are on the ballot for a rural northwest Scott County seat — Democrats Nikole Tutton, of Mechanicsville, and Deb VanderGaast, of Tipton and Republicans Kerry Gruenhagen, of Walcott and Alan Weets, of Mechanicsville.

