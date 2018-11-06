Election 2018: Voters pack Quad-City polling sites

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Tuesday she believes turnout in this year’s midterm elections will exceed what it was in 2014, the last non-presidential election.
As of 11 a.m., a total of 12,347 people had voted at precincts across the county, where observers were reporting heavier than normal voting. “We should outpace what we did in 2014,” Moritz said.
Counting early votes, 43,897 people had voted as of 11 a.m., according to the county, or 34 percent of all registered voters. Four years ago, 61,894 people, or 48.6 percent of registered voters, had cast ballots at the end of Election Day.
The auditor’s office said today’s overall figure includes 31,550 early votes.
At The Salvation Army, Davenport, election volunteer Patrick Hart took a few extra minutes to make an announcement.
“We have a first-time voter here!” he shouted. And Ian Snyder, 18, walked toward the table to cast a ballot for the first time while voters and election officials applauded.
“It’s a big deal,” Hart said. “It’s a milestone.”
“I feel like I finally grew up,” Snyder said afterward. His mom, Raeanne Christiansen, beamed at him.
She said everyone should be excited on Election day. “We get to vote! We’re Americans. How exciting is that?” she said.
Both are concerned about the future of Social Security. Snyder, a West High School graduate, is a welder at Raymond Corp.
“We need better leaders so our future is proper,” Christiansen said.
Despite brisk winds and temperatures in the 40s, people arrived in steady streams throughout the morning and early afternoon, poll workers said.
Ida Berry, 87, and her daughter Janice Payne, 61, assisted voters at Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport, where voters greeted one another and election officials, too.
Helping was a theme at polling sites. At the Fairmount branch of Davenport Public Library, poll workers Liz Moritz and Jeanne Sidney took a ballot to a voter who pulled up in her car for curbside service.
“People are being patient,” said Moritz, who had a count of 140 voters by 11:05 a.m. “It’s ahead a bit of what it normally is.”
Among the library voters was Bob Graff, who said that one of his concerns is funding for education. He said he voted for the people that he believes "will best serve my state."
“We’ve been very busy,” said Rick Wassmer, an election official at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. “I haven’t even got my doughnut done.”
He assisted Dorothy Gerischer, 48, who was born blind, and her mother, Thelma Gerischer, 73.
“If you don’t vote, you have no right to say anything,” said Thelma Gerischer.
Leon Smith, who served six years in the Navy, said he usually votes Republican — but not this time. "The Democrats need to have the power," he said. He got a kick out of posing in the selfie frame that was available at polls.
Maureen Currier, who said it's "our civic duty" to vote, said this was an important election because of the "umbrella of the country right now."
Democrats held a lead going into Election Day in early votes. The auditor’s office reported about 3,000 more Democrats had cast early votes than Republicans.
