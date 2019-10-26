For the first time, city municipal offices and school board elections across Scott County will appear on a combined ballot. This comes after changes were made in Iowa law to try to increase turnout. It's also the first time voters are required to show photo identification at the polls.
Election day is Nov. 5. Polls will open 7 a.m. to close 8 p.m. For information on where you vote, and a sample ballot, visit scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/election-central.
Here's a look at races in Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
Davenport
Six of Davenport’s 10 City Council seats are competitive this year, after two members sought the mayor’s office, one left for personal reasons and three incumbents have drawn political opponents.
In Davenport, every city office is up for election at the same time in odd-numbered years. Davenport is divided into eight wards. Two aldermen are elected to represent the entire city.
At least three newcomers will join the City Council next year. Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Rita Rawson, 5th Ward, are competing to replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch, leaving their respective seats open. Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, is not seeking reelection, putting her seat in play as well.
Meanwhile, four others are essentially guaranteed another term -- the two Davenport at-large candidates, and the 1st and 2nd ward candidates are running unopposed.
Mayor
Matson and Rawson are competing for the city’s most high-profile elected spot.
Matson was a clear victor on primary night with 33% of the vote. Rawson took 23%, winning second place and advancing to the general election by only 10 votes.
But 45% of primary voters supported unsuccessful candidates. Matson is running on his 12 years in City Hall, saying he wants to make increasing public safety his No. 1 priority. Rawson is running on four years in city government and says urban revitalization and housing are her top issues.
3rd Ward
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis faces political newcomer Phil Armer to represent an area that includes the downtown, which has been a hotspot for development in recent years.
Meginnis joined City Council in 2017 after a special election to replace ex-Alderman Bill Boom, who resigned after he pleaded guilty to federal perjury for lying to a grand jury.
Meginnis wants to encourage economic growth and investment in the city’s older urban core area and near West End. Armer thinks City Hall needs new leadership to hold city staff accountable, manage taxpayer dollars and expand programs aimed at reducing crime and poverty.
A three-way race resulted in a primary election earlier this month. Meginnis led that contest with 65% of the vote to Armer’s 18%.
4th Ward
The City Council’s longest serving member, Alderman Ray Ambrose, faces challenger Jeff Bass, a construction supply business manager who says the neighborhood needs fresh ideas.
Ambrose joined City Council in 1996. He wants to focus on crime, and influence change in a county court system that he considers too forgiving for habitual criminal offenders. Bass wants to see more economic growth in his neighborhood.
Four sought to represent the 4th Ward this year. The primary election ended with Ambrose getting 59% and Bass 21%.
5th Ward
Newcomers Matthew Dohrmann and Kristi Miller are competing to represent this area that includes the East Village and has been represented by Rawson since 2016.
Dohrmann’s campaign is focused in part on encouraging younger people to live and work in the Quad-Cities and fostering broad economic growth. Miller wants to focus on revitalizing older properties and maintaining Davenport’s historic brick streets.
The 5th Ward open seat resulted in a six-way primary election that ended last month with Dohrmann taking 31% of the vote to Miller’s 24%.
6th Ward
Freshman Alderman Rich Clewell seeks to retain his seat against challenger Ben Jobgen, a physical therapist, for representation of the easternmost side of town that has experienced great economic growth paired with concerns from residents about how commercial developments affect them.
Clewell says he is best suited to strike a fair balance between residential and commercial interests. He also wants to forward environmentally friendly solutions that address climate change. Meanwhile, Jobgen thinks Clewell is sacrificing residential concerns for commercial ones and says he’ll be a stronger voice on that in City Hall.
Clewell, a retired wildlife biologist, was first elected in 2017 after spending 16 years on the Davenport School Board. Jobgen also ran for 6th Ward in 2017 but was defeated during the primary election that year.
7th Ward
Pat Peacock and Alexandra Dermody seek election for the first time to represent an area that has long been led by Matson, who is running for mayor.
Peacock is a retired member of the U.S. Army and has named reducing local crime, making the city more attractive for businesses and encouraging job growth as key campaign points. Dermody is also focused on reducing crime, encouraging economic development and investing in city infrastructure.
The 7th Ward is in the middle of Davenport’s city boundaries. It is main northern dividing line is 53rd Street and its southernmost point is Central Park Avenue, divided by Pine Street on the west and Eastern Avenue on the east.
8th Ward
With Alderwoman Tompkins bowing out of city politics, voters in the 8th Ward will choose between Dirk Hillard and Judith Lee.
Hillard works as a machinist on Rock Island Arsenal Island and wants to make economic growth a top priority, also focusing on investment in city streets. A deaf man, Hillard also wants to add a perspective to City Hall that pays greater attention to the needs and rights of disabled Davenporters.
Lee is an environmental policy management planner and consultant and member of Davenport’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. She has focused her campaign on integrating the needs and interests of businesses in her district with the long-range big picture, also pointing to expansion of school and recreational services as goals.
Davenport’s 8th Ward covers the north-central section of the city. Its area is largely north of 53rd Street to the city’s northern border, divided by Pine Street on the west and Jersey Ridge Road on the east.
Davenport School Board
There are 14 candidates -- including two incumbents -- running for four seats. After a rough few years, including state audits, conditional accreditation, teacher layoffs and a recent rash of discipline issues, more candidates than ever have come out to run, with most explicitly citing concerns with the decisions of the past board.
Candidate summaries have been pulled from two forums and surveys the Quad-City Times sent to every candidate.
- Catarina Bolton is one of three founding members of District Wide Davenport, a parent and teacher group concerned with special education and disproportionality in the district, that's running. She said the state audits need to be tackled as systemic issues, not personal ones.
- Michael DeVol wants to increase the district's transparency and communications with the community. For example, he said there might have been a good reason to handle the Lincoln School sale the way they did, but it wasn't communicated.
- Kai Dickmann said his priority is the district's financial sustainability. He was one of several candidates to call for an outside forensic audit of the district's finances.
- Kari Dugan, another District Wide Davenport founder, wants the district to better confront the legacy of systemic racism in the school, especially related to the disproportionality citations. She also said the district needs to "clean house."
- Dan Gosa, one of the two incumbents, was endorsed by the Davenport Education Agency. He said the district needs to market itself better, especially with the media and realtors, and focus on celebrating the good things.
- Gene Guy is a long-time volunteer with the district. He said the district needs to be strategic on the front end of intervention with students, because it will save money and close gaps in the long-run.
- Linda Hayes, current vice president, was endorsed by the DEA, and said she wants to follow through on some of the initiatives she helped start. She also said the district has received an unfair amount of negative publicity.
- Mark Holloway said his background as a career advisor informs his desire to better prepare graduates for what comes next. He said the district needs to better publicize its successes.
- Lori Janke is another founder of District Wide Davenport, and she said the board needs to hold the district more accountable, especially with taxpayer dollars.
- Jenner Kealey has been endorsed by the DEA. She said teachers need more guidance and supports to enable them to do their jobs.
- Karen Kline-Jerome is a retired district teacher who was endorsed by the DEA. One of her priorities is to restore the community's trust in the board and district, especially with special education and finances.
- Kent Paustian is most concerned with the district's finances and discipline issues. He supports having police and security in schools, and wants to district to stop "kicking the can down the road" when it comes to the budget.
- Craig Piggott wants to help teachers get more control to address discipline and safety issues by establishing respect as a priority and expectation. He said the only way to fix the some of the district's problems is to increase parent involvement.
- Jennifer Starr did not attend either candidate forum, or return the survey the Quad-City Times sent to every person running.
Bettendorf
In Bettendorf, the municipal election November 5 has simple choices.
There are four open seats on the City Council and a mayoral race, and the five incumbents are running unopposed. They are: Jerry Sechser of the First Ward, Bill Connors of the Third Ward, Scott Webster of the Fifth Ward, Frank Baden, Alderman-at-Large, and Mayor Robert Gallagher Jr.
The continued development of the I-74 bridge construction, downtown development and increasing city services to match the city's expansion are issues candidates identified among their priorities.
Mayor
"I’m running for Mayor to continue the positive economic climate we have begun to create in Bettendorf," said Robert Gallagher Jr., who has seen commercial investment of almost $400 million from 2015-2019. Highlighting among other projects the creation of the TBK Bank Sports Complex and subsequent on-site investment development of over $30 million, he now wants to shepherd through projects in the downtown and riverfront corridor.
Gallagher's priorities build on the work done in the past eight years: Creating the best city services possible at a reasonable rate without increasing the general fund levy, planning for future growth, and creating the downtown riverfront that is a destination for entertainment and living. "We are well on our way to accomplishing these three goals and I wish to be re-elected to continue with this process."
Alderman-at-large
First elected to the Park Board in 2010, Alderman-at-Large Frank Baden says it's been an honor and a privilege to serve. "I want to continue to keeping Bettendorf a Premier City and a great place to work and live."
A self-described fiscal conservative with municipal government experience, Baden says he will protect essential services and safeguard Bettendorf's tax dollars to keep it on a sound financial footing.
Among Baden's priorities in his next term are developing an annexation plan, improving the city's trailer parks, having a community center/pool referendum and reducing the city’s debt.
First Ward
As the current First Ward Alderman, former school board member, and former director of public works at the Rock Island Arsenal, Jerry Sechser wants to continue serving the city he's lived in for 43 years. "I have the skills, qualifications and experience to continue to serve in a second term."
Among his next term priorities, Sechser wants to reduce the city's long-term debt and address issues such as improving sanitary sewage and stormwater infrastructure and increase effort in code enforcement and rental housing programs.
Third Ward
After working as Bettendorf's Chief Building Official and Community Development Director for 20 plus years, Bill Connors ran for office because of his deep passion for the city. "There is more that I can do for the city as Third Ward Alderman."
If elected, Connors wants to see the city continue an aggressive repair, replacement and manufacturing program to replace aging infrastructure as well as growth of residential and commercial development.
Fifth Ward
Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster did not return inquiries by press time.
Bettendorf School Board
Six candidates are running for four seats in Bettendorf. Director Gordon Staley is not running for reelection, and Director Steve Geifman was appointed after Stacey Struck moved out of the district. The board chose to appoint someone who would not run.
In recent weeks, teacher and staff morale has been heavily discussed in school board meetings. The board also recently approved the hiring of a superintendent search firm, as the extension of Superintendent Mike Raso's contract has twice been voted down — it's up at the end of the year. Questions of transparency and communication with the community have also been raised.
- Paul Castro is a long-time incumbent and retired teacher who was endorsed by the Bettendorf Education Agency (BEA). He has advocated for reopening up the master contract to consider increasing the base salary.
- Joanna Doerder has three children not yet in the district and was endorsed by the BEA. She wants to increase transparency and process improvement, while looking at long-term financial stability.
- Rebecca Eastman, endorsed by the BEA, is most concerned about the upcoming superintendent search. She also wants to secure staff contracts that ensure retention.
- Gary Goins, a teacher in Davenport, is running for the second time. he's been endorsed by the Quad-City Federation of Labor and WIN Committee. he said he's a teacher who advocates for teachers, and wants to establish a junior ROTC program.
- Mike Neighbor said the district needs to balance financial responsibility with remaining competitive, with regard to teacher compensation and facilities. As a land-locked district, he said a plateaued enrollment is one of the biggest challenges.
- Michael Pyevich, an incumbent, is endorsed by the BEA and said he wants to see through some of the initiatives he helped get underway. Specifically, he wants to create a dual-enrollment program with Scott Community College and more fully develop a career and technical education curriculum.
Bettendorf Park Board
Four candidates are running for three positions on the five member board. Three are incumbents: Don Wells, Timothy Carroll and Tom Dryg. Newcomer Elliot Rodgers is also vying for a position.
Issues facing the Park Board include an upcoming referendum on a possible community center and pool as well as considering the future of Splash Landing, the Life Fitness Center and Goettsch Community Center.
- Timothy Carroll, a two-term incumbent, says he's running to be a voice for Bettendorf residents and contribute ideas for enhancement of Parks and Recreation programs, services and amenities. Aging infrastructure is the greatest need Carroll identifies. If elected, he wants to see progress on greenspace in the waterfront, identify a future for the Goettsch Community Center, Life Fitness Center and Splash Landing Pool as well as enhance all existing parks and recreation spaces.
- Tom Dryg, a 33-year resident with experience in government accounting and finance, seeks a second term to continue to give back. "I have time available and also believe I can put my accounting and financial management skills to use for the benefit of our community," he said. He said he's gained increased understanding and knowledge of the operations, finances and reasoning behind the city's decisions on the board. Among Dryg's priorities are requiring new home developers to set aside space for public parks, and budgetary support for maintenance and replacement of parks equipment.
- Elliot Rogers, an Army officer, served for 30 years across the world, earning three Bronze Star medals. He now works as a senior executive at the Rock Island Arsenal, and is a steering committee member of the United Way African American Society. Rogers wants to make Bettendorf a premier city for everyone regardless of age, gender, race or creed. "Our community must be a cohesive, safe, confident, prosperous and happy place." Aging infrastructure, marketing Rogers calls "archaic" and lack of quality facilities are the issues Rogers wants to address.
- Don Wells, a 2-year veteran of the Parks Board, Homeland Security/TSA teacher coach/mentor Don Wells wants to continue to be a voice for the people. "The experience and training received over the past 12 years gives me the knowledge needed to make the right decisions at the right time," he said. Wells wants to consolidate the city's community center, fitness center and aquatic center into one location and address aging park facilities. "A strong study needs to be put into place to determine a plan for replacement of our aging parks."
Pleasant Valley School Board
All five incumbents with expiring seats on the Pleasant Valley School Board are running unopposed. Each of Pleasant Valley’s seven board members live in a specific geographic area within the district. Five of the seven seats are up this year, since Jenel Nels was appointed when former President Chris Cournoyer was elected to state senate.
Key issues
The candidates all said the challenge of managing a growing district was the most pressing concern the district faces. Other concerns have the incumbents looking to Des Moines, there is a desire to lobby more effectively with legislators for school funding and assistance in the establishment of mental health programs.
Candidate summaries were compiled from surveys sent to each candidate.
District #1 — Jenel Nels
Nels works in marketing and has two kids in the district.
Her priorities are to stay ahead of district growth, protecting school funding from state cuts, and continuing to support the establishment of comprehensive school-based mental health programs.
“The biggest challenge of the Pleasant Valley School District is the uncertainty of future growth, especially as it pertains to land not currently in development,” Nels said. “It’s a wonderful challenge to have, but it’s our job as a board to ensure the quality of education remains strong and benefits every child within our walls.”
District #3 — Nikhil Wagle, president
Wagle is an eye surgeon with two kids who graduated from Pleasant Valley schools.
His biggest priorities are to adapt to the significant growth in the district, without compromising the academic and extracurricular rigor currently offered, and while being a financial steward for public dollars.
“We are continuing to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars and all of the board members are of the mentality that every dollar NOT spent directly on education is a dollar that needs to be justified,” Wagle said in his survey.
District #4 — Molly Brockmann
Brockmann is a sales manager with two children in the district.
Her priorities are to ensure quality education, being a good steward of taxpayer money, and lobby with legislators for school funding and mental health supports.
“We need to continue to support state funding for schools as a top priority to give all our students the best education and prepare them for their future,” Brockmann said. “We will continue to address a growing student population by providing the best learning environment while still retaining and attracting excellent employees.”
District #5 — Jodi Hoskins, vice president
Hoskins is an accountant and has three kids.
Her priorities are to continue a strong foundation of academic achievement, attract and retain the best faculty and staff, and manage the district’s growth while staying focused on fiscal responsibility.
“Managing the rapid growth and increased enrollment in the district is a constant challenge,” Hoskins said. “It is important for the board and administration to continue to work together in forecasting infrastructure, program and technology improvements.”
District #6 — Christina Anderson
Anderson did not turn in the survey the Times sent to each candidate. She has been on the board since 2015.