Even when Iowa caucus results roll in, what will it mean?

It wasn’t all for nothing, said Des Moines lawyer Roxanne Conlin, who backed Klobuchar, because “Iowa has already winnowed the field by about two dozen people.”

Businessmen Tom Steyer and Yang should have been among them, “but they can continue on the basis on their own money. Nearly everyone else can go on. So five tickets based on the tiny bit of information we have,” Conlin said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made a similar point to Statehouse reporters.

“You know, this is a pretty tight pack, and it has been throughout this whole process,” the Republican governor said about the Democratic field. “You’ve seen people, you know, start to move and then you’ve seen them kind of stabilize and resurge again.

“We did what we always do. We started to winnow the field,” Reynolds said.

Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, who backed Biden, expected a four-way race Monday night.

But partial results mean that “instead of four tickets coming out, there might be 12 tickets coming out of this thing because nobody knows what happened.”

There’s more to the results than simple numbers, said Barbara Trish, Grinnell College political science professor.