Field set for Scott County Supervisors, other county races, in November

A field of nine was narrowed to six candidates for Scott County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, setting up a competitive general election for three spots on the governing board.

Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton, incumbent supervisor and Blue Grass resident Brinson Kinzer, and St. Ambrose University Professor Joseph Miller, listed in the order of top vote-getters, will be on the ballot for Democrats.

For Republicans, retiring state lawmaker Ross Paustian, incumbent supervisor and dairy farm owner John Maxwell, and former Pleasant Valley School Board member and attorney Jean Dickson will be on the ballot.

The six will compete for three spots on the Scott County Board of supervisors, which governs the county — adopting a budget, levying taxes and managing county property and staff.

The top three vote-getters in November will be sworn in to the three at-large seats in January 2023.

For the Democrats, Newton garnered 1,400 more votes than the next closest Democrat, incumbent Kinzer, in Tuesday's election. She got 5,486 votes, Kinzer received 4,034 votes and Miller had 3,582 votes, according to unofficial election night tallies.

Newton, a board member of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, a leader in local and state LULAC councils, and a member of the Bi-State Commission, ran for supervisor in 2020. In that race, she lost by fewer than 70 votes to current Chair Ken Beck, a Republican.

Paustian, the top vote-getting Republican, with 5,929 votes, is retiring from the Iowa Legislature and is a well-known name in Scott County Republican politics. Maxwell got 5,127 votes and Dickson had 4,267.

Vote totals are unofficial pending county canvasses.

Paustian said he'll campaign for the general election the same way he did for the primary: "Talk about what I accomplished as a legislator and how that can transition to the Board of Supervisors."

"I think being fiscally responsible is the No. 1 thing we talk about," Paustian said. Adequate funding for the Sheriff's Office, he said, is another top priority.

In a six-way race, the supervisors election will be different than any other type of head-to-head race he faced as a lawmaker since the top three vote-getters will win the election for at-large seats.

With the decennial redistricting process, Paustian was drawn into a district with another incumbent Republican — Rep. Bobby Kaufmann — and opted to run for supervisor instead.

The two incumbent supervisors — Democrat Kinzer and Republican Maxwell — each finished with the second-most votes in their respective primaries.

Kinzer is a union electrician and construction trainer from Blue Grass, who, prior to his two terms as a supervisor, was the mayor of the Scott County town.

Maxwell owns Cinnamon Ridge Dairy Farms in Donahue, and also sits on the North Scott School Board.

The final two top-three vote-getters, Republican Dickson and Democrat Miller, each have some experience with public office.

Most recently, Dickson opted to run Bettendorf City Council in 2021 instead of for another term on the Pleasant Valley School Board. She lost that race to incumbent council member Lisa Brown.

Miller, a business professor, was appointed to temporarily fill a Davenport City Council seat by Mayor Mike Matson.

In other county races in November:

For county attorney, Democrat Caleb Copley, the current assistant Scott County attorney, will face Republican Kelly Cunningham Haan, who works in the Muscatine County Attorney's Office and lives in Bettendorf. They are running to replace retiring County Attorney Mike Walton.

In the county auditor race, Kerri Tompkins, a Republican, will be on the ballot for the first time after supervisors appointed her to the auditor role last May. Democrat Ashley Schimanski, a Davenport business owner, is running against her.

Rita Vargas is running for a sixth term as Scott County recorder. Vargas, a Democrat, was first elected in 2002. Davenport resident and volunteer Michele Darland, a Republican, filed to challenge the 19-year incumbent.

The recorder's office issues marriage licenses, registers births and deaths, issues certificates on vital records and processes passport applications. The office is also responsible for recording and maintaining official records related to real estate titles and also issues hunting and fishing licenses and registers and titles recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.

Tony Knobbe, currently a sitting Republican supervisor, is running unopposed on the ballot for Scott County Treasurer. His term on the Board of Supervisors won't be up until 2024 election cycle, which would leave an off-year vacancy on the board if he's elected to be the county's treasurer.

