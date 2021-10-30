Five running for Pleasant Valley school board

Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Pleasant Valley Community School District Board.
Each of the seven school board seats is tied to a geographical district within Pleasant Valley’s boundaries. The 1st, 2nd and 7th districts are at issue on Nov. 2.
In the 1st District, incumbent Kathryn Kunkel is running unopposed after her challenger Sara Bennion dropped out of the race. Bennion’s name will still be on the ballot but she has said and also posted on Facebook that she was no longer running.
The 2nd District incumbent, Brent Ayers, faces challenger Jon Kundert, while in the 7th District, the candidates -- Doug Kanwischer and Aaron Hawk -- are both newcomers. The sitting board member for this district is Jean Dickson, who is pursuing a seat on the Bettendorf City Council.
Ayers, Kanwischer and Kundert were all interviewed by the Quad-City Times editorial board and this article is based on those interviews. Kunkel declined to be interviewed by the board and Hawk could not meet with the board.
Brent Ayers
“I feel that I am a great leader within our community and have been for the last 23 years and I feel that I am the best candidate for district number two,” Ayers said of why he wants another term. “I also feel that people in our community need someone that is approachable, that’s able to listen to, truly, the good, the bad and the ugly and I’ve been able to do so for the last four years.”
He said he does not back down when times get tough, citing the district’s efforts to weather COVID-19 as an example.
The board had to sometimes make tough and quick decisions, including on what instruction model to use and how to get devices to children so they could participate in online learning, Ayers said.
He also voted for a masking requirement earlier in the pandemic.
“I did vote for a mask mandate at the time because of the numbers that we were exhibiting and had within our community,” Ayer said. “We felt and I felt that we needed to protect as many students -- and their family members that they were going home to after school -- as possible.”
The big challenge he sees for the district is the consistent annual growth in its enrollment, Ayers, who is the associate executive director of child care and family services at the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. There are a lot of neighborhoods popping up in the school district.
With new housing comes new children, he said. The district has to accommodate them while trying to keep class sizes smaller.
Some of the solutions so far have been a new school and additional classrooms and capital projects will continue to be part of the answer to the increases in the size of the student body, he said.
Keeping up with the growth while keeping spending under control will involve forecasting, Ayers said. The district CFO, working with Bettendorf, has been able to predict the level of the growth the district can expect based on the development that is underway in the city.
Doug Kanwischer
Kanwischer said he sees the board’s role as setting the tone and the vision for where the district needs to go.
“In order to stay ahead and continue to be one of the most desired school districts to attend, you have to keep moving ahead,” Kanwischer said.“You just can’t be wasting time on small, little issues. You need to focus on the long vision and preparing the roadways so the district can basically move ahead.”
For example, he would like to expand a partnership Pleasant Valley has with business that gives high school students an idea of what is going on in the business world and somehow make it work as an educational experience.
One of the things he would like to understand better is what is going on with the district’s multiyear plan, Kanwischer said. The district’s growth is huge.
“That’s one of the things I am keenly interested in is figuring out how to smooth this roadmap out,” Kanwischer said
It could help the district avoid building too many facilities and the difficulties of potentially having to close one later or have a plan should the need to close one arise.
Kanwischer cited the difficulties that people went through a few years ago when the Davenport Community School District talked about closing schools.
His background includes technology, security and privacy work and he’s worked with educational institutions before, including for Purdue University, Kanwischer, who is an IT product owner with Deere & Co., said when asked why he decided to run.
“I have, actually, a lot of background that might really help advance PV,” Kanwischer said.
Concerning masking, he said the law has drawn the lines pretty clearly for school boards.
As a parent, when the state ended the school’s ability to require masks, his family arranged for his daughter -- who was unable to get a vaccine at the time-- to attend school virtually.
Jon Kundert
“I guess just more of a common person approach to anything,” Kundert, who makes tooling for a local foundry, said of what he has to offer to voters. “They talk about diversity, I guarantee they don’t have anyone that looks at the world the way I do on the Pleasant Valley community school board.”
The world is pretty cut and dry -- you work hard and you succeed, he said.
As far as Pleasant Valley’s approach to its growing enrollment, he thinks the district has done pretty well, doing things like adding new schools or expanding them, he said.
The district has also done good work giving students access to the trades.
“I would like to see that emphasized greatly,” he said.
Concerning its pandemic response, Kundert was more critical of the district.
In the last year, the school board did not handle that response well, Kundert said. It did not give the parents choices as to what to do with their children and the parents he’s talked to don’t like being dictated to.
“Public education should be run by the public, not seven people,” he said.
He thinks parents in his district believe they have not been heard by Pleasant Valley.
Masking has been a catalyst for that outlook, though he does not think it is the only issue facing the district and it is probably a fading issue. He supports choice in masking.
Asked how he would deal with a controversial issue as a board member, Kundert said he would probably start by asking parents’ opinions.
“I am supposed to represent the people, not just completely put my opinion out there,” he said.