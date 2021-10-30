Five running for Pleasant Valley school board

Keeping up with the growth while keeping spending under control will involve forecasting, Ayers said. The district CFO, working with Bettendorf, has been able to predict the level of the growth the district can expect based on the development that is underway in the city.

Doug Kanwischer

Kanwischer said he sees the board’s role as setting the tone and the vision for where the district needs to go.

“In order to stay ahead and continue to be one of the most desired school districts to attend, you have to keep moving ahead,” Kanwischer said.“You just can’t be wasting time on small, little issues. You need to focus on the long vision and preparing the roadways so the district can basically move ahead.”

For example, he would like to expand a partnership Pleasant Valley has with business that gives high school students an idea of what is going on in the business world and somehow make it work as an educational experience.

One of the things he would like to understand better is what is going on with the district’s multiyear plan, Kanwischer said. The district’s growth is huge.

“That’s one of the things I am keenly interested in is figuring out how to smooth this roadmap out,” Kanwischer said