Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Davenport on March 10, his first trip to Iowa as he teases a possible presidential run.

DeSantis will appear with fellow Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds at his two stops in Iowa - Davenport and Des Moines - an aide familiar with the governor's plans confirmed.

A time and location for the event has not yet been announced, but the stops are planned to be an interview-style event.

Reynolds traveled to Florida last weekend to hold a similar panel discussion with DeSantis, though she plans to stay neutral in the first-in-the-nation caucuses. She's also appeared at events with Sen. Tim Scott, and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Early polling shows former President Donald Trump and DeSantis in the mix as early favorites for the nomination.