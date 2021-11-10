 Skip to main content
Former Channel 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen running for Congress
ILLINOIS 17TH DISTRICT

Former Channel 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen running for Congress

Former WQAD Meteorologist Eric Sorensen has announced his candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District. He will face Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle and Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the June 28 primary election. 

Sorensen, a Democrat, will face Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle and Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the June 28 primary election. 

Current U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced in April that she would not seek a sixth term in Congress.

"I want to be able to use all of the talents I have to move forward," he said. "I want to continue to be the trusted voice in our community. For nearly 20 years and here in northern Illinois, people have trusted me to deliver their forecast. Whether it was a storm, blizzards, tornadoes, or just take an umbrella with you — I was trusted with that.

"A meteorologist works for the people. Those are the people that I serve."

Born and raised in Rockford, Ill., Sorensen, 45, graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree in communications and a minor in meteorology. 

After 22 years as a meteorologist and broadcast journalist, he left his job at Channel 8 in July and now works as the communications and marketing specialist for UnityPoint-Trinity Heath System. 

"I think everybody during the COVID pandemic has been soul searching," he said. "Taking a job with the hospital has been wonderful and they are very supportive if me and having this science background. It's rewarding for me to be able to tell the stories within that system, especially during a pandemic."

Sorensen said his science and meteorology background makes him uniquely qualified to tackle the climate change crisis. 

"Climate change policy gets made at the federal level," he said. "Local and state governments are still really important, but we need someone with a science background speaking in Washington."

