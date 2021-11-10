Former Illinois State Rep. Litesa Wallace announces bid for Illinois' 17th Congressional District

Former Illinois State Rep. Litesa Wallace has announced her candidacy for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Wallace, 43, is the fourth Democrat to launch a campaign for the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who said in April she would not seek a sixth term in Congress.
Wallace will face Rock Island County Board Member Angie Normoyle, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen and Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann in the June 28 primary election.
"As a single mom, social worker and former state representative, I know the challenge of finding affordable childcare and the impacts of the rising cost of food and rent on our families," Wallace said in a statement on her Twitter page. "And that's why I’m running for Congress — to continue the fight for working families in (District) 17. I've always said that families are the bedrock of our communities."
Born and raised in Chicago, Wallace is now a 16-year resident of Rockford. She earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University, a master's degree in marriage and family counseling from Northern Illinois University and a Ph.D. in educational psychology.
She has worked as a mental health counselor and a professor. In her role as a community activist, she co-founded the Rockford Anti-Racism Network and she serves as a fellow for the Diversifying Faculty in Higher Education Board.
Wallace served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 2014 to 2019. During her three terms in the General Assembly, she supported legislation to reduce violence, expand affordable childcare and mental health care access, strengthen the economy, develop opportunities for women and girls, and extend the River's Edge Historic Tax Credit to help redevelop Peoria and Rockford.
"I strengthened the childcare assistance program, fought against food insecurity, advocated for affordable housing and fought for a $15 minimum wage while in the state legislature," Wallace said in a news release.