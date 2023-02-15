A former Scott County supervisor on Tuesday criticized current elected officials’ decision to allow applicants for a now-filled board vacancy to remain confidential.

Diane Holst told supervisors she thought the names of the applicants should have been public record.

“I’d argue that the names of the applicants are for public office and are public records under the Iowa public records law,” Holst said. “This is not an application for county employment. This is an application — or submitting interest — in serving in a public office.”

A panel of three Scott County elected officials, Republican Treasurer Tony Knobbe, Republican Auditor Kerri Tompkins, and Democratic Recorder Rita Vargas, selected Rita Rawson, a former Davenport alderman, from 27 applicants.

When applicants submitted resumes to Tompkins, she asked each person if they wanted their application to remain confidential if they’re not selected.

Thirteen out of 27 applicants requested their applications remain confidential. At a Jan. 26 public meeting when the three elected officials picked Rawson, they used numbers instead of names to refer to candidates.

“The county should not have allowed those that submitted their resumes to put them in confidentially,” Holst said.

She submitted a Freedom of Information Act, FOIA, request for the names of the 27 applicants and received a response from the county attorney's office with a spreadsheet list of numbered applicants and the dates they submitted their resumes.

The spreadsheet listed names of the 14 applicants who did not request confidentiality. Blank spaces were left for those who did request their names be kept secret.

In neighboring Clinton County, which also had a vacancy, the panel charged with the replacement decision made public the names of the eight people they considered appointing to the position.

"Those wishing to seek office file their papers, their names, addresses, phone numbers — all available on the auditor's website," Holst said. "They're available for review by the public, and I believe that those applying to fill the vacancy have an obligation (to make their names public)."

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in a 1988 case that government agencies can make job applications confidential at the request of the applicant.

Rob Cusack cited that ruling in an email to Holst when she requested the names.

Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans also acknowledged in an email to the Quad-City Times that ruling allows for the three-member panel to keep applicants' names confidential, if requested.

"But the Iowa Freedom of Information Council believes that when it comes to filling elective offices by appointment, the public deserves to know who is being considered to fill a position that voters normally are the ones who make the selection," Evans wrote. "We believe it is important for the people of Scott County to know who was under consideration. The county should have made it clear from the start of this process that the names of all applicants would be made public."

Vargas, one of the members of the panel, said the confidentiality option was how previous supervisor appointments have been made.

She said she didn't think the other panel members would go for a special election because of the cost, so she suggested an application process to bring more people under the eyes of the panel members.

"People have their own reasons for not wanting the public to know," Vargas said. She added that some people may not want to alert their employer they're looking for a different position.

Knobbe, another panel member, said he felt the offer of confidentiality expanded the pool of applicants that may not have otherwise followed through with an application.

"I could argue both ways, but I think it expanded the pool," Knobbe said. "At a minimum, I got to meet some people I otherwise wouldn't have met, and I lobbied each of them, if they weren't picked, to volunteer or get involved with the county."

Who applied for Scott County Supervisor? Here are the 14 people who did not request their name remain confidential when they applied for the vacant supervisor position. Daniel Westmoreland, Jeff Bloemker, Jason Purcell, Andrew Kay, Melinda Smith-Pace, Rich Clewell, Patrick Gibbs, John Howell, Tim Brandenberg, Brinson Kinzer, Michele Darland, Jazmin Newton, Dean Ganzer, and Peter Stopulos. Only one of these 14 people were the three panel members' top picks. Jazmin Newton, who ran for Scott County Supervisor in 2020 and 2022 and is a Quad-Cities Chamber Board member and attorney, was one of Vargas' top picks. All others discussed at the Jan. 26 meeting opted to keep their names confidential, including the eventual pick Rita Rawson, who's name was announced once she was selected.