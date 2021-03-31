Four compete for 3 slots on Alpha Village Board

Four people are running for three seats on the Alpha Village Board in the Tuesday, April 6, election.

Incumbents running for office are Tena L. Anseeuw, Dennis Shannon and Michael John Petrovich. Brad A. VanDeWalle is the challenger in the race. Petrovich didn't respond to a request for information.

Anseeuw said she wanted to continue to be a part of Alpha's growth and sustainability. She said key issues to face the board would be maintaining the strength of the village's infrastructure, encouraging new business possibilities and creating long- and short-term plans for Alpha's growth and future.

Shannon said he wanted to continue to serve Alpha to help keep it a safe and prosperous place to live. He notes the town has spent a lot to update water and sewer and keep it operational on a very small budget.

"We need to continue to maintain and update the systems as needed to be the best it can be," he stated.

VanDeWalle said he was running for office "because I love our little town and want to see it continue to strive."

"I enjoy seeing and talking to my neighbors and fellow citizens, to get their perspective on what they would like to see happen to our town such as bringing in new businesses, also ideas on how we can continue improving our town," VanDeWalle said. He said getting new businesses to want to come to Alpha was a key issue.

