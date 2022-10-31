Fourth open Scott Co. supervisor seat to be filled after midterm election

Three seats are up for reelection on the Scott County Board of Supervisors this fall, and a fourth is likely to become vacant following the election.

Scott County Supervisor Tony Knobbe is running unopposed for county treasurer. His seat on the county board isn't up until the 2024 election.

So, what happens next?

When/if Knobbe is sworn in as treasurer in the first few days of January, his seat on the Board of Supervisors would be considered vacant as "holding both offices at the same time would be considered incompatible," Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack wrote in an email Monday.

Iowa law states that a vacancy can be filled by a committee made up of the county treasurer, auditor, and recorder, who can call a special election if they choose.

Scott County residents may also call for a special election. To do so, a petition must have signatures totaling 10% of the number of voters in the previous general election filed with the county within 14 days.

The most recent vacancy on the board occurred when Roxanna Moritz ran for Scott County Auditor in 2008, half-way through a four-year term on the Board of Supervisors. A committee picked Democrat Jeff Liske to fill the post.

A petition attempt did not garner enough signatures to call a special election.

Although Knobbe is unopposed, Cusack said, the county could not have included a fourth supervisor seat in the upcoming midterm election.

"The vacancy on the board of supervisors does not exist until Mr. Knobbe vacates the office by being sworn in as treasurer," he said. "Then the mechanism set forth by the Iowa Legislature ... is followed to fill the vacancy.

"Theoretically, if there was an election for four supervisors and Mr. Knobbe decided he wanted to finish out his term as supervisor and not take the treasurer’s office. it would present a real dilemma. We would then have six elected supervisors when we are only allowed five. The current law that the county is following precludes that dilemma."