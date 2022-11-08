Gary Mohr wins Iowa House 93 race

Incumbent Rep. Gary Mohr has resecured his seat in the Iowa House.

A retired higher-education administrator, Mohr beat challenger Ryan Carstensen by nearly 3,000 votes in a race in which fewer than 15,000 votes were cast.

Mohr is a former Bettendorf City Council member and has spent six years in the Legislature, rising to chair the House Appropriations Committee, which is charged with composing the state’s budgets.

Carstensen is the founder of home-building company, Core Designs, and holds an architecture degree from Iowa State University.

Mohr, 70, said his top priority for the next legislative session would be lowering costs for Iowa residents amid stubbornly high inflation. He responded to a recent Quad-City Times survey saying the legislature could help, "by continuing in our efforts to lower the tax burden on Iowans however we can, by increasing access to affordable child care for working families, and by creating more good-paying jobs in Iowa, to name a few."

In particular, Mohr said he'd like to focus on efforts to lower Iowa's property taxes.

"It has become the tax burden I hear from Iowans about the most," Mohr said in the survey. "It’s been an extremely difficult issue for us to tackle in the state Legislature in the past. Still, I am determined this session to dig into the details of this issue and deliver some relief for Iowans."

He was one of the House holdouts on a plan proposed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 to allow 10,000 Iowa families to use per-pupil taxpayer funds to send their kids to private schools. He said he's open to such proposals but didn't support a provision that would've included sending some of a student's leftover per-pupil aid to districts with fewer than 500 students, a change Reynolds made to try to win over some rural Iowa lawmakers.

Reynolds campaigned heavily on the issue, endorsing primary challengers that supported the private school plan in Republican races in June. Lowering costs for private schools is expected to be a top issue in the Legislature.