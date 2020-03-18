Geneseo voters say no to four-year terms of office

GENESEO — Voters on Tuesday refused to lengthen terms of office for the city's mayor and aldermen from two years to four years. The vote tally was 336 for, 750 against.

When the switch was discussed by the city council in December, the chief benefits mentioned for the change were continuity in budgeting and on city projects. Aldermen voted 5-2 to put the issue to voters.

Aldermen Bob Wachtel, 2nd Ward, and Doug Crow, 4th Ward, opposed the measure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm very happy that we're sticking with the two-year terms," said Wachtel. "It gives the voters an opportunity to be heard more frequently and makes the elected officials accountable."

Crow was also pleased Tuesday night. "I just think that shorter terms make the council more accountable to constituents. I never thought it was a good idea to extend the terms," he said.

Alderman Sean Johnson, elected mayor Tuesday with 989 votes, had been very much in favor of the change, saying it would be good for strategic planning. He said he was excited about being elected mayor and looked forward to controlling spending, but disappointed at the referendum's outcome.