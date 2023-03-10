Hundreds of people waited in line at a casino in Davenport Friday morning to hear what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible contender for the GOP's presidential nomination, had to say.

It was his first trip to Iowa, which is the first state in the presidential-nominating calendar for Republicans.

In his speech at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, DeSantis ticked off a list of Republican accomplishments in Florida: prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates; banning the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation in elementary schools; restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at public universities; restricting public investments in companies that focus on environmental, social, and governance-investment strategies.

"Our state is where woke goes to die," DeSantis said to a standing ovation.

He was introduced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, drawing parallels between the two states' politics. Both governors won their first full terms in 2018,and resisted pandemic-era mandates and closures in 2020. Both won with double-digit margins in their 2022 reelection campaigns.

"We both focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods and the freedom of our citizens," Reynolds said.

DeSantis greeted the audience by complimenting Reynolds.

"It's so great to be here with America's governor, Kim Reynolds," he said.

DeSantis said he speaks with people who move to Florida from other states, and many express displeasure about how their home Democratic-controlled states are run.

"But when I meet Iowans in Florida, they're happy. They love their state, because it's well run," DeSantis said. "It's one of the best-run states in the country."

DeSantis and Reynolds acknowledged Republican governors can be competitive. Iowa Republicans have passed bills in recent weeks that would ban gender-affirming care and prohibit instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in elementary schools. At the start of the session, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that would allow parents to use taxpayer per-pupil funds to send their children to private schools.

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would open its private school program to all families, regardless of income.

DeSantis' speech to Iowa Republicans comes as the Florida legislature begins its 60-day session.

"I always tell my legislators, 'You watch Iowa. Do not let them get ahead of us on any of this stuff,' " DeSantis said. "So, we've got our legislature in session now. So buckle up. The next 60 days should be fun in Florida."

When he won a narrow election in 2018, DeSantis sai, he was advised "not to rock the boat."

"The advice I was getting at the time, was OK, it's a divided state; very close election. Trim your sails, don't rock the boat, you know, just get in there and kind of be a little passive. And I rejected that advice," he said. "My view was, I may have received 50% of the vote, but I earned 100% of the executive power, and I intend to use that to be able to advance the best interest of the people in Florida and fulfill my campaign promises."

Attendees were given free copies of DeSantis's book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

His visit comes just as a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday shows DeSantis comparable with Donald Trump in favorability ratings. About 42% of Iowa Republicans view DeSantis as very favorable and about 44% of Iowa Republicans view Trump on the same measure.

More Republicans, however, viewed Trump, who has his own visit to Davenport scheduled for Monday, as unfavorable. Eighteen percent of Iowa Republicans viewed Trump as mostly or very unfavorable. Just 6% of Iowa Republicans said the same for DeSantis, though 20% said they weren't sure.

As DeSantis made his visit to Iowa, the Democratic National Committee said it is launching a "mobile billboard" campaign to advertise DeSantis' positions on social security and medicare.

During his 2012 campaign for Congress, DeSantis expressed support for restructuring the two programs, which aid millions of seniors in the U.S., to make them more financially sustainable.

Since then, he's said the GOP wouldn't "mess with" social security.

