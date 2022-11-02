Grassley makes closing pitch to voters in Bettendorf ahead of Trump rally on Thursday

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said while campaigning in eastern Iowa this week that he'll make his pitch to "a big crowd" on Thursday in front of former President Donald Trump's supporters in western Iowa.

Grassley made several stops in eastern Iowa on Tuesday, including at a locally owned business — Bettendorf Home Repair — to answer questions and make his closing arguments ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

He emphasized throughout the visit that, if he's reelected and Republicans retake the majority, he would be in a high-ranking position to advocate for Iowans' interests.

Asked by a reporter if Trump's visit would be a help or hindrance to his campaign, Grassley said Trump, "draws a big crowd," where Grassley can get his reelection message out.

The senator, who's running for reelection against Democrat Mike Franken, said he did not invite the former president to Iowa.

"I don't look at it as helping or hurting," Grassley said of the visit. "What I look at is: He draws a big crowd, and I've been invited to speak to every crowd before he ever even gets there. And he can get, I don't know, a few thousand or many thousand people. And I can't draw a crowd like that.

"So I got a chance to tell people why I should be reelected. I think if I can get reelected in a Republican majority, I'll be in a position to help turn this country around."

Grassley answered questions from an audience of about 40 people crowded into Bettendorf Home Repair's Office.

The questions ranged in topics, such as what Congress can do to bring down inflation and help ease the worker shortage to how the U.S. can accept more immigrants legally and enforce border policies.

On inflation, Grassley said the Republican congress would do more to allow domestic oil production and criticized President Joe Biden's administration for stopping the Keystone XL pipeline.

Grassley reiterated on Tuesday a frequent talking point on immigration, saying President Biden has, "poisoned the water" on immigration reform.

"The thing that stops immigration right now is the fact that the president's not enforcing the border," Grassley said.

One Bettendorf Home Repair employee asked how Congress could lower health care and insurance costs, saying he paid $700 a month to insure himself and his family and fears a medical emergency would be devastating.

Grassley pointed to a bill he introduced with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., that he said would reduce prescription drug prices by capping the increase of prescription drug prices to increase no higher than inflation.

In Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, according to reporting from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Franken told voters that Grassley has lost his bipartisan streak and criticized the senator for voting against an amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act that would've capped insulin at $35 for people insured by Medicare.

Franken has painted Grassley's age as a hindrance. Grassley is 89 years old and would be 95 at the end of his next six-year term.

Late in the midterm campaign, national Democrats have claimed Republicans plan to gut Medicare and Social Security. A group of 160 House Republicans released a plan to raise the age of eligibility for both programs, which they say would make the programs sustainable as reserves are expected to be depleted in the next 15 years, according to recent government reports.

Grassley said does not support privatizing social security.

"No, I'm not for privatizing social security because it's part of the social fabric of America," Grassley said. "It's not only a government program, it is tied in with a lot of personal savings that people have. It's tied in with a lot of corporate retirement plans that people have. And so, it has an impact just way beyond just being a government program."

Lenny Wilkinson, who owns Bettendorf Home Repair with his wife, expressed concerns over inflation, including costs of materials.

Afterward, he said he wanted to invite Grassley, because he'd heard concerns over Grassley's age and wanted to see him in-person to ask him questions. Wilkinson said he was, "very happy" with what he saw of Grassley.

"I saw a lot of energy, passion and saw some good, common-sense answers to what we have going on," Wilkinson said.