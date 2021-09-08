Gregg Johnson announces candidacy for Illinois' 72nd District state Representative

Democrat Gregg Johnson has announced his candidacy for state Representative, Illinois House District 72.
Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, who now holds the seat, is running for the 36th District state Senate.
"I really care about this community," Johnson said. "I have grown up and spent my life working here. I understand what it’s like to raise a family and pay property taxes in Illinois. One thing I have learned from my community is that you get nowhere without hard work.
"I promise that no one will work harder to serve the people of Rock Island County and the 72nd District."
Johnson ran for the 36th District state Senate seat in 2018, narrowly losing against incumbent Republican Neil Anderson. It was the second-most expensive General Assembly contest in Illinois’ 2018 midterm election, with $3.6 million raised and spent between the two candidates.
Johnson retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years, working as a corrections officer and then as a supply supervisor while holding a leadership position in his local union.
He has long been a proponent of organized labor. He currently works for a small business that provides financial compliance and other services that helps union officers fulfill their responsibilities to their membership.
Johnson is also active in nonprofit and community service work. He recently partnered with the Moline Community Development Organization and the East Moline School District to initiate the Strong Readers make Stronger Leaders program, which provides free books to children; and he served on the Ad Hoc committee for the Kewanee Juvenile Justice Center.
"My story is really about family," he said. "My inspiration to serve comes from lessons that were taught by my father long ago and from the lessons I learn from my wife and our daughter as we raise her every day.
"My life plan was to follow my father’s lead at Farmall decades ago, but then the plant shut down and everything changed. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only closure in our area. They seem to happen every day, and families have to make the same tough decisions that ours had to make. Everyone deserves the opportunity to work hard and build a better life for themselves and their families."
Johnson said he was ready to handle a shifting economy that needed investments in education, physical and digital infrastructure, job creation and access to health care and mental health services.
"We need further investment in our information technology and transportation infrastructure to grow our manufacturing base in order to bring back the kind of good-paying jobs that can support a family," he said. "Some of the jobs have come back but not all of them; we all know people working three or four jobs that are still struggling to make ends meet. Nobody should work 40 hours a week and still have to live in poverty."
He said today's children also shouldn’t have to move away to find a good job needed to raise their families.
Johnson said he admired the work ethic of the community but noted there are fewer opportunities for people to make a fair wage.
"The economic opportunities that our community needs are not just about money; they are about our way of life," he said. "That middle class, blue-collar way of hard work, family and a responsibility to look out for one another is worth fighting for."