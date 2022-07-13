Gregg Johnson officially wins Democratic primary for Illinois state Rep. District 72

Gregg Johnson has won the Democratic primary election for Illinois House District 72.

Johnson's victory in the June 28 primary was sealed Tuesday when mail-in ballots were opened, narrowing his lead from 28 down to 23 votes over challenger Thurgood Brooks.

The final count was 2,843 votes for Johnson; 2,820 votes for Brooks; and 2,316 votes for Jeff Deppe.

"I have a strong desire to serve the public and build a better world for our kids, our future generations as well as provide relief to people struggling in so many different areas today," Johnson said.

Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by midnight June 28 to be counted. Ballots were opened by two election judges — a Democrat and a Republican — who decided which ones had valid postmarks.

Johnson said the past two weeks have been stressful.

"It was exhausting. People were avoiding calling me because they didn't want to stress me," he said. "But now the Democratic Party is coming together and we are rallying as a team. I'm getting calls from people throughout the party who are ready to move forward with our campaign to win this seat in November."

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said a candidate can ask for a recount if the final vote count is within 5% and within five days of the votes being canvassed.

Brooks could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He stated on social media Tuesday night that he would not ask for a recount.

"We're happy he made that decision," Kinney said.

Johnson, 58, retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years, having worked as a corrections officer and then as a supply supervisor while holding a leadership position in his local union. He has long been a proponent of organized labor. He works for a small business that provides financial compliance and other services which help union officers fulfill their responsibilities to their membership.

Johnson will face Republican Tom Martens of Rock Island in the Nov. 8 general election. Martens, 54, was unopposed in the Republican primary, earning 3,527 votes.