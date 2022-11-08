Halpin well ahead of Thoms in final hours

State Representative Mike Halpin had a considerable lead at press time over Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms for the 36th legislative district.

Halpin appeared at press time to have won Rock Island County by nearly 60% to 40%.

Halpin has been a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 72nd district since 2017.

In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Halpin said his top priority is continuing to protect the middle class by monitoring inflation and targeting tax cuts like suspending the grocery tax, freezing the gas tax increase, and offering property tax rebates to offset increased costs working families face.

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, has been a controversial issue throughout this election season.

Halpin voted for the original passage of the SAFE-T Act in January 2021, along with the two trailer bills.

When asked in the questionnaire, Halpin said he echoes the position of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police in that the general assembly does need to make some changes but keep the best parts of the law intact.

"It ensures that mental health and other support services are available to police," Halpin wrote. "The act also mandates the use of body cameras, which both law enforcement and the communities they serve say helps bring trust and accountability to the work they do."

Outside of being a member of the Illinois General Assembly, he has been practicing law for the past five years at the Rock Island firm of McCarthy, Callas, & Feeney, P.C.

Halpin also serves on the Board of Directors for Bridging the Gap: Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, and provides free consultations, and some pro bono representation for veterans in need.