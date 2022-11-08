 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ILLINOIS SENATE DISTRICT 36

Halpin well ahead of Thoms in final hours

  • 0

State Representative Mike Halpin had a considerable lead at press time over Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms for the 36th legislative district.

Halpin appeared at press time to have won Rock Island County by nearly 60% to 40%.

Halpin has been a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing the 72nd district since 2017. 

In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Halpin said his top priority is continuing to protect the middle class by monitoring inflation and targeting tax cuts like suspending the grocery tax, freezing the gas tax increase, and offering property tax rebates to offset increased costs working families face. 

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, has been a controversial issue throughout this election season. 

People are also reading…

Halpin voted for the original passage of the SAFE-T Act in January 2021, along with the two trailer bills. 

When asked in the questionnaire, Halpin said he echoes the position of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police in that the general assembly does need to make some changes but keep the best parts of the law intact. 

"It ensures that mental health and other support services are available to police," Halpin wrote. "The act also mandates the use of body cameras, which both law enforcement and the communities they serve say helps bring trust and accountability to the work they do." 

Outside of being a member of the Illinois General Assembly, he has been practicing law for the past five years at the Rock Island firm of McCarthy, Callas, & Feeney, P.C.

Halpin also serves on the Board of Directors for Bridging the Gap: Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, and provides free consultations, and some pro bono representation for veterans in need.

+7 
Illinois Senate District 36

This race involves a reconfigured district with no incumbent. Michael Halpin, the Democratic nominee, and Mike Thoms, the Republican candidate, both have political experience. It’s a tight call, but Halpin’s previous time in Springfield gives him an edge.

Thoms believes he has something to bring to Springfield, including the experience of 30 years in a family wholesale food business along with service as Rock Island’s mayor. Thoms believes he can work across party lines for the district but notes that fiscal missteps by Democrats have challenged Illinois’ financial health. Thoms believes any improvement in the state’s fiscal fortunes came via supplemental federal funding, not good fiscal stewardship.

Meanwhile, Halpin is a lawyer with expertise in labor and municipal law. He has served as our Illinois House representative for the 72nd District. Halpin is currently in his third term in the Illinois General Assembly and will be able to leverage his time in Springfield if successful in this run. He’s been chairman of the Personnel & Pensions Committee and vice chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the House, and he’s chair of the Rock Island Democratic Party.

Halpin’s experience positions him well for this newly configured Illinois Senate seat.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News