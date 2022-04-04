Here's who's running for Scott County public office in the June 7 primary election

Democrat Ashley Schimanski intends to challenge Republican Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins in the November elections.

Schimanski sent a media release on Monday following the March 25 deadline for county officials to file to be placed on the ballot. March 30 was the deadline to withdraw from the ballot.

Schimanski said she's a small-business owner and worked with hospice patients.

"My work with my small-business customers, as well as my hospice patients and their families, has given me great insight into the values human beings all share, no matter what their political party," Schimanski said in a statement. "I am committed to ensuring that every vote and voice is heard in every election."

Tompkins is the ballot for the first time since the Scott County Board of Supervisors appointed her to the auditor role in May 2021 in a party-line vote. Democratic Supervisor Brinson Kinzer urged board members to hold a special election as opposed to filling the vacancy by appointment.

Tompkins was appointed to replace former auditor Roxanna Moritz, a Democrat, who abruptly retired in April of 2021, citing concerns over actions by state lawmakers and county supervisors that she said will make the job more difficult.

Tompkins served six years on the Davenport City Council until 2019 and previously worked as a business manager at MindFire Communications and before that at Christ Church.

Here's who else will appear on the ballot for the June 7 primary for Scott County offices.

Scott County Board of Supervisors

Three seats are up for election on the five-member Scott County Board of Supervisors. Five Democrats and four Republicans are vying for the three seats. The three top vote-getters from each party in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Two incumbent supervisors — Kinzer, an electrician and construction trainer from Blue Grass, and Republican John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner from Donahue — are running for reelection.

The four Democratic newcomers running for the supervisor seats are:

Karl Drapeaux, a business representative for Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers and Blue Grass resident.

Joseph Miller, a St. Ambrose business professor from Davenport who previously served as an appointed City Council member.

Jazmin Newton, a Davenport attorney and Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board member, who is running for a second time. In 2020, she lost by fewer than 70 votes to Republican Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Ken Beck.

Dawson Shea VanWinkle. A 2018 Davenport West High School graduate, VanWinkle is set to graduate this spring from University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in political science. VanWinkle, in a phone interview, said an internship with Scott County last summer, where he shadowed county staff, sparked his interest in running for county office. VanWinkle, 22, said he hoped to use his young age to show young people they could get more involved in their community politically. If elected, he said he hopes to move county board meetings to a time later than 5 p.m. so more people who work during the day would have more time to attend.

The three Republican newcomers are:

Jean Dickson, a Bettendorf civil service commission member and a former Pleasant Valley school board member. Dickson ran for a seat on Bettendof's City Council in 2021 but lost to incumbent Lisa Brown.

Jennifer McAndrew Lane, a current probation and parole officer for the U.S. District Court serving Scott County. She said she hoped to bring that perspective to the county's approach to public safety. Lane, the wife of Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, said in a phone interview that if elected she'd make public safety a top priority, including updating roads to improve emergency vehicle access to crashes and exploring county incentives for law enforcement and correctional officers to bolster staff.

Ross Paustian, a farmer and state representative from Walcott. He chose to run for a spot on the county board of supervisors after announcing plans to retire from the Iowa House at the end of his term in early January after being drawn into the same district as Republican Bobby Kaufmann from Wilton because of redistricting.

Scott County Attorney

Senior Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley filed to run as a Democrat to replace retiring County Attorney Mike Walton. Copley, who's worked for the county and the U.S. District Court office in Davenport, will face Republican Kelly Cunningham Haan, who is Muscatine's assistant county attorney and a Bettendorf resident, in the general election since the two are unopposed in the primary.

Scott County Recorder

Rita Vargas is running for a sixth term as Scott County recorder. Vargas, a Democrat, was first elected in 2002. Davenport resident and volunteer Michele Darland, a Republican, filed to challenge the 19-year incumbent.

The recorder's office issues marriage licenses, registers births and deaths, issues certificates on vital records and processes passport applications. The office is also responsible for recording and maintaining official records related to real estate titles and also issues hunting and fishing licenses and registers and titles recreational vehicles, such as boats, ATVs and snowmobiles.

Scott County Treasurer

Tony Knobbe, currently a sitting Republican supervisor, will run unopposed on the ballot for Scott County Treasurer. His term on the Board of Supervisors won't be up until 2024 election cycle, which would leave an off-year vacancy on the board if he's elected to be the county's treasurer.

