Hinson wins 1st District GOP primary easily

WATERLOO — Just 38 minutes after the polls closed, it was all over.

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, who got the endorsement of President Donald Trump and raised millions of dollars, steamrolled her opponent Thomas Hansen of Decorah in Tuesday night's Republican primary.

Hinson will now face incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a first-term Democrat from Dubuque, for the U.S. House District 1 seat.

The Associated Press called the race in Hinson's favor at 9:38 p.m., just 38 minutes after the polls closed at 9 p.m.

Finkenauer flipped the seat in 2018 by defeating former U.S. Rep. Rod Blum.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up" in November.

Hinson, currently serving her second term in the Iowa House, is a former morning television anchor.

Her financial supporters include Sen. Joni Ernst’s Victory Iowa PAC and several House GOP leadership PACs.

She was named to the National Republican Congressional Committee's Young Guns list by meeting fundraising and other benchmarks needed to run a competitive race.

