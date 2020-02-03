How to follow our Iowa Caucus coverage
How to follow our Iowa Caucus coverage

  Updated
The Iowa Caucuses are here!

Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus reporters will be with candidates in Des Moines, at caucus sites across Scott County, and checking out the nightlife in the Quad-Cities as caucuses wrap up. Reporters from Lee Enterprise's Iowa newspapers will contribute from across the state. Follow a livestream of their tweets at qctimes.com and qconline.com.

The caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Results will be posted at qctimes.com and qconline.com as soon as they are available.

Join the conversation on social media using #iacaucus.

