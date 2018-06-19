WATERLOO — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell continued Tuesday on his Iowa Forward Tour, which kicks off his campaign with newly named running mate Sen. Rita Hart.
The two on Tuesday morning sat down with The Courier editorial board to discuss their campaign and policy.
“We’re going to try to spend as much time as we can all over the state,” Hubbell said.
The two said they planned on spending a good deal of time in the metro area and Eastern Iowa strengthening their base of Democratic voters. Black Hawk County voted predominately for Democrats during the last gubernatorial election in 2014 with 56 percent voting a straight Democratic ticket.
Hart, 62, was chosen from a board list of potential running mates for Hubbell, 67, a retired Des Moines businessman making his first run at public office.
“We wanted somebody that could be a really good governor if something were to happen to me,” Hubbell said. “Someone who could share our values, and share our commitment to putting people first in our state and get out and travel and share that message.”
Hubbell also wanted to find someone with a different background than his.
Hart fits that bill, he said.
She was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012 from Wheatland, in Clinton County, a rural area. Prior to working in government Hart, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, worked as a teacher and a farmer. She was born in Charles City.
Hart and Hubbell both want to “stop wasteful corporate giveaways,” he said.
“Instead, put that money toward the future of our state and our people,” Hubbell said. “We haven’t been investing in a lot of communities lately.”
“We’re going to reach out to every community that we possibly can,” Hart said.
Hart has spent a lot of time with rural development. “It’s been my great pleasure in District 49 to work hard for the people there to further their interest,” Hart said.
Hubbell and Hart will face Gov. Kim Reynolds and acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. This is Reynolds' first time running as governor, she was appointed to the position after the former Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed as ambassador to China.
During Branstad’s administration Iowa elected more Republicans to office, and has generally become more of a red state.
Currently the Cook Political Report rates the race for Iowa’s governor a toss-up.
“We’ve got a lot at stake,” Hart said. “The last two years have been particularly troubling; we’ve seen an extreme agenda being pushed.”
Often times the legislative agenda is pushed through behind closed doors and then “ramming” legislation through without input from the other party, she said.
“It’s extremely troubling and I think it’s caused great division throughout our state,” Hart said. “We’re going to have a more positive agenda; we’re going to be listeners.”
Hubbell thinks that Democrats have learned a lot of lessons over the years.
“It’s very important to get out and meet with voters in as many places as possible all across the state,” Hubbell said.
During Hubbell’s campaign for the Democratic nomination he went to all of Iowa’s 99 counties. “We’re going to continue to do that now,” he said. “Frankly what I think voters are recognizing is their communities are really struggling these days.”
Hubbell wants to spread the states resources around Iowa to as many communities as it will reach, he said.
“We’re not getting enough people involved with the economic opportunities in our state,” Hubbell said. “We have a lot of jobs that don’t pay livable wages, which is why we have low unemployment.”
That low unemployment has gone along with low income growth.
Reynolds’ campaign has gone on the attack since before Hubbell was nominated as a candidate for governor, calling him Prince Fred and Phony Fred.
“I don’t think Iowans begrudge anybody’s success,” Hubbell said.
He doesn’t plan to run a negative campaign. “We’re going to focus on helping people,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell’s top goal remains undoing the privatization of Medicaid.
“We can do that without legislative approval,” Hubbell said. “They did not have legislative approval to privatize Medicaid, it’s not worked, it’s been a failure all across our state.”
Another legislative issue they’d face would be the backfill, which reimburses Iowa cities and counties for money they’d receive from property taxes that the Legislature froze in 2013.
Legislation to eliminate or roll back the backfill has come before the Legislature two years in a row.
“The backfill has been a huge concern for our cities and our counties,” Hart said. “That’s something that hasn’t worked very well; it was a policy that hasn’t panned out.”
Hart said they’d look at fixing that situation.
“The key question is, are we creating value?” Hubbell said. “Are we getting something back for reducing those revenues?”
All the revenue reductions over the last several years deserve to be reviewed, Hubbell said.
“You start with good ideas and then you bring people to the table,” Hart said.
She would focus on working across the aisle with Republican legislators.
“There’s a lot of good people under that dome, it doesn’t matter if they’re Republican or a Democrat they all want good things to happen for Iowa,” Hart said. “I’m excited to be able to be part of that process.”