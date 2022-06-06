Illinois' 17th Congressional District has many candidates to choose from for June primary election

Eight candidates are running for the Congressional seat soon to be vacated by outgoing U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who announced last April she would not seek a sixth term. The primary election on June 28 will determine which Democrat and Republican candidates will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

May 19 was the first day to send in vote-by-mail ballots or vote in person at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island.

The crowded field of six Democratic candidates who will face off in the primary are Rock Island County board member Angie Normoyle, former WQAD meteorologist Eric Sorensen, Rockford resident and former Illinois state Rep. Litesa Wallace, Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann, Marsha Williams of Channahon and cannabis lobbyist Jacqueline McGowan.

Rockford Alderwoman Linda McNeely was removed from the ballot in early May after the Illinois State Board of Elections ruled some of the signatures on her nominating petitions were invalid, leaving her short of the required 400 signatures.

The Republican primary will see a match-up between attorney Esther Joy King and insurance broker Charlie Helmick, both of East Moline.

Democrats

Jonathan Logemann

Jonathan Logemann, 35, is a two-term 2nd Ward Rockford Alderman and a business and economics teacher at Auburn High School. He also is an Illinois National Guard captain who served a nine-month tour in Afghanistan.

Logemann grew up in Lancaster, Wisc., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a bachelor of arts degree in social studies education.

Logemann said he was inspired to run for Congress because he feels a call to serve.

"My country is very important to me and my community is very important to me," Logemann said in October. "As a teacher and with my service in the Illinois National Guard and as an alderman ... none of these are glamorous jobs at all, but service to community is something that's very important to me."

Jacqueline McGowan

Born and raised in California, Jacqueline McGowan moved to Chicago after high school and now resides in Palos Hills.

McGowan, 47, worked as a stockbroker for 18 years — nine years in New York and nine years in Illinois — before leaving to become a cannabis policy expert and lobbyist. She ran unsuccessfully for California governor last year before moving back to Illinois.

McGowan aspires to be the "first openly proud cannabis Congresswoman in office," according to a recent survey.

"More of us need to be open about our use of this plant in order to help destigmatize this type of medical consumption," she said. "Congress is an exceptionally brutal field and I feel I am the most dominating and most qualified Democrat to represent this wonderful district of hard working people."

Angie Normoyle

Angie Normoyle was elected to the Rock Island County board in 2019 representing District 14.

Normoyle, 55, is a native of Roscoe, Ill., near Rockford. She graduated from Augustana College with a bachelor of arts degree in communications and went on to earn master's and doctorate degrees in communications from Northwestern University.

Normoyle has worked part-time as an assistant professor at Augustana College teaching communications for 19 years. She also has been active as a volunteer in the community, having served on the Moline school board from 2007 to 2011, volunteering for The Junior League and for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

"I want to serve in Congress to help more people fulfill the dream my great-grandmother had: that with hard work, you will have the opportunity to earn a good living, raise a family and retire with dignity — and you’ll be able to do it right here in Northwest Illinois," Normoyle wrote on her website, NormoyleforCongress.com.

Eric Sorensen

After 22 years as a meteorologist and broadcast journalist, Sorensen left his job with WQAD, Channel 8 in July.

Born and raised in Rockford, Ill., Sorensen, 46, graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree in communications and a minor in meteorology.

Sorensen is an advocate for the LGBTQ community, serving on the boards of Clock, Inc. and The Project of the Quad Cities.

As a weatherman, Sorensen said he earned the trust of the communities he served. He said in November that his science and meteorology background makes him uniquely qualified to tackle the climate change crisis.

"Climate change policy gets made at the federal level," he said. "Local and state governments are still really important, but we need someone with a science background speaking in Washington."

Litesa Wallace

Litesa Wallace, 44, was born and raised in Chicago, but moved to Rockford nearly 17 years ago.

Wallace earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University, a master's degree in marriage and family counseling from Northern Illinois University and a Ph.D. in educational psychology.

She served as chief of staff to former State Rep. Charles E. Jefferson from 2011 to 2014 before being elected herself as state Representative for the 67th District from 2014 to 2019. During her time in the state legislature, Wallace said she "strengthened the child care assistance program, fought against food insecurity, advocated for affordable housing and fought for a $15 minimum wage."

She co-founded the Rockford Anti-Racism Network and serves as a fellow for the Diversifying Faculty in Higher Education Board.

"As a single mom, social worker and former state representative, I know the challenge of finding affordable child care and the impacts of the rising cost of food and rent on our families," Wallace said in November. "And that's why I’m running for Congress — to continue the fight for working families in (District) 17. I've always said that families are the bedrock of our communities."

Marsha Williams

Marsha Williams was born in Joliet and is now a resident of Channahon. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in legal studies from Purdue Global University and works as an admissions advisor at the 160 Driving Academy in Bensenville, Ill.

As a community organizer and activist, Williams became active in the abortion rights movement in 2002 when she volunteered as an abortion escort for women and organized events to protect Planned Parenthood. She later would need a late-term abortion when her unborn son died at 38 weeks of pregnancy.

She also has volunteered as the Minooka Community High School alumni board chair from 2013 to 2016; served on the planning committee for the Bold Urban Renaissance Network from 2014 to 2017; and volunteered for the Chiditarod Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at alleviating hunger through direct action, from 2015 to 2017.

Williams said she considers herself one of the more progressive candidates in the race, supporting the Green New Deal and universal health care.

"Illinois (District) 17 deserves a representative who will truly stand up for and be accountable to the people, not corporate donors and lobbyists," she said in November. "Corporate PACs are going to be gunning for this open seat, but I’m not taking any of their money."

Republicans

Esther Joy King

Esther Joy King, 35, is an attorney from East Moline and small business owner of her own marketing firm.

King is taking a second shot at the 17th Congressional District. As the Republican nominee in 2020, she came within four percentage points of defeating Bustos, losing 48% to 52%.

As the daughter of Christian missionaries, King lived with her family in a converted school bus during her childhood, later moving to the U.S.-Mexico border.

She earned her law degree and a master's of law in taxation from Northwestern University in Chicago, beginning her legal career as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago. She was named to Crain's Chicago Business Magazine's annual "20 in their 20s" feature in May 2016, while she was a partner with Summerset Group Communications.

After graduating from college, King moved to Kabul, Afghanistan, where she served as an aid worker. She then joined the U.S. Army Reserves as a member of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, leading to her relocation to the Rock Island Arsenal a few years ago.

"We need a battle-ready leader. We need a fighter who won’t back down; someone who knows that the residents of the 17th District matter more than Washington, D.C., special interests," King said when she announced her candidacy in April 2021.

Charlie Helmick

Charlie Helmick, 58, lives in East Moline with his wife, Shirley, and together the couple co-owns two Country Financial Insurance franchises.

Helmick retired from FedEx after 29 years as a route manager and worked one year for the TSA within the Department of Homeland Security.

Helmick said he espouses conservative Republican values through lower taxes, smaller government, strong borders and the support of law enforcement and stiffer jail sentences.

"I've always wanted to serve in some capacity," Helmick said in April 2021, when he announced his candidacy. "I wanted to get involved and see if I couldn't make a difference and get some representation in our area for a change that I felt I wasn't getting before. I look forward to the race."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.