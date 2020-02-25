In a forum, Democratic candidates for Rock Island County State's Attorney field questions about grand juries, fatal force incidents

The four Democratic candidates for the Rock Island County State's Attorney's participated in a question-and-answer session Monday night at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center.
Dora Villarreal, who was appointed to fill the remainder of John McGehee's term after he became a judge, chose to run for the upcoming term. She faces county Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane; Herb Schultz, a defense attorney; and attorney Ron Stradt. The primary is March 17. The winner will face Kathleen Bailey, the lone Republican candidate.
The session was sponsored by the Rock Island County NAACP. The candidates were asked eight questions, many of them multipart, that broadly covered use of grand juries (a jury that determines whether there is probably cause for a prosecution to continue) and fairness in prosecution. Here are some of the questions presented to the candidates and their answers:
Grand juries were originally created to protect people from an oppressive government but have evolved as a prosecutorial tool. How will you apply or determine its use?
Schultz: He was critical of the process, which is currently used for all felony cases in Rock Island County, saying it lacked openness. Grand juries only see evidence presented from the point of view of prosecutors, and are not open to the public or the press.
“It’s all secret,” Schultz said.
If he is elected, he would return to the use of the preliminary hearing in open court. In those hearings, all parties in the case participate, and the press and public can observe.
Dane: He said the biggest issue for the state’s attorney’s office is accountability and making sure the community has confidence in the county’s prosecutors. If the community is not confident in the grand jury, then preliminary hearings should be used.
He said he would like to look at the grand jury process and whether it was the most efficient process.
“I’m not convinced that it is,” Dane said.
Stradt: He said preliminary hearings are an opportunity for defendants to get a look at the state’s cases against them. With a grand jury, the defense does not have the opportunity to ask questions like it would in a preliminary hearing.
Stradt, however, said the grand jury is a useful tool when authorities are attempting to tackle a criminal network, such as a drug distribution ring. It allows them to focus on a defendant that could help them target more senior members as the investigation continues.
“You want the dealer,” he said.
Villarreal: She said she decided to switch exclusively to grand juries after becoming state’s attorney. Preliminary hearings, which were used before, took up time for all the parties involved, and defendants frequently waived them.
Too many people are sitting in jail, and both the state’s attorney’s office and the public defender’s office have too few resources. One of the reasons she switched to the grand jury was to free up more time so the case load in the courthouse would not back up.
She also argued the defendant has access to transcripts of the grand jury proceeding and can challenge the indictment.
“They don’t lose any of their rights,” Villarreal said.
As state’s attorney, how will you handle a fatal use of force incident involving local police, in particular as to how it related to the minority community?
Schultz: He complimented the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, a combined unit of local and state investigators that handles such investigations.
“They’ve been very successful,” he said.
He said it is important that the task force does its job quickly and well and brings it to the state’s attorney. He said he would review those cases thoroughly and be open with the process.
Dane: He also complimented the integrity task force.
“I think that’s a good process,” he said.
He said, however, that it was important to keep the process quick and transparent.
Stradt: He argued the process was safest in the hands of authorities outside of the county such as the Illinois State police.
“The first thing you do as prosecutor is you get out of the way,” he said.
The county’s prosecutor being involved creates the perception that the system is rigged, he said.
Villarreal: She pointed out that the state police are involved in such investigations, and are from an office outside the county.
“That’s exactly what we need in this community,” she said of the task force. “And that’s exactly what we have in place.”
The race thus far has included challenges to the initial election filings of Villarreal, Dane and Schultz. The challengers, two of whom were relatives of Ron Stradt, argued the other candidates' filings should be thrown out because they did not meet state requirements in several areas, including invalid signatures and not specifying in their filings that they were licensed to practice law in Illinois.
Those arguments were rejected by county electoral boards, and the three candidates’ names have remained on the ballot. Two requests for judicial review of the decisions were filed on behalf of the people who challenged the election filings, but those cases were both dropped.