In a forum, Democratic candidates for Rock Island County State's Attorney field questions about grand juries, fatal force incidents

He said he would like to look at the grand jury process and whether it was the most efficient process.

“I’m not convinced that it is,” Dane said.

Stradt: He said preliminary hearings are an opportunity for defendants to get a look at the state’s cases against them. With a grand jury, the defense does not have the opportunity to ask questions like it would in a preliminary hearing.

Stradt, however, said the grand jury is a useful tool when authorities are attempting to tackle a criminal network, such as a drug distribution ring. It allows them to focus on a defendant that could help them target more senior members as the investigation continues.

“You want the dealer,” he said.

Villarreal: She said she decided to switch exclusively to grand juries after becoming state’s attorney. Preliminary hearings, which were used before, took up time for all the parties involved, and defendants frequently waived them.

Too many people are sitting in jail, and both the state’s attorney’s office and the public defender’s office have too few resources. One of the reasons she switched to the grand jury was to free up more time so the case load in the courthouse would not back up.

