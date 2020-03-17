In Rock Island and Henry counties, two ballot propositions to raise taxes pass and two fail

Rock Island and Henry County voters on Tuesday rejected two out of four ballot propositions that would have raised taxes to support public safety in Rock Island County and fire and ambulance services in both counties.

A Rock Island County 1% public safety sales tax failed with 94% of precincts reporting at press time. A total of 13,365 voted against the tax, and 6,136 voted in favor of it.

The tax would have applied to all consumers in the county, equating to $1 in sales tax for every $100 in retail purchases. Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said the tax would have provided relief from property taxes, by bringing in $10 million to $12 million per year in additional revenue.

The other three ballot propositions would benefit the Coal Valley Fire Protection District by increasing property taxes and the ambulance service tax.

The first proposition, an increase to the property tax rate within the district from 0.3% to 0.4%, failed, with 527 votes opposed and 468 in favor.

The second proposal of a .05% property tax levy to help pay for emergency and rescue crews and equipment passed, with 514 votes in favor and 481 opposed.