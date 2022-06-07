 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Scott County Supervisors primary, newcomers are top vote-getters, the two incumbents make the November ballot

  • Updated
  • 0

Scott County voters selected familiar faces, and a few newcomers, for spots on the November ballot to compete for Scott County Board of Supervisors. 

In Tuesday's election, voters winnowed a wide field of five Democrats and four Republicans to three of each party. 

For Democrats, Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton was the top vote-getter, with 5,486 votes. Incumbent Brinson Kinzer received 4,034 votes, and St. Ambrose University Professor Joseph Miller got 3,582 votes, according to unofficial results. Karl Drapeaux, a Blue Grass union representative, and Dawson Shea VanWinkle, a 22-year-old criminal-justice graduate, will not advance. 

The three will face Republicans Ross Paustian, a retiring state lawmaker, John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner and incumbent supervisor, and Jean Dickson, a former Pleasant Valley School Board member. 

Paustian garnered the most votes, with 5,929 votes. Incumbent Maxwell was close behind, with 5,127. Dickson had 4,267. 

The fourth Republican candidate, probation and parole officer Jennifer McAndrew Lane, did not advance, getting 3,802 votes. 

A departing supervisor leaving an open seat and a key decision on American Rescue Plan funds to go toward an expanded juvenile detention center spurred a competitive race for the three seats on the board.

In Tuesday's primary election, 12.19% of registered voters cast ballots in the election, beating the 2018 turnout in Scott County of 9.85%.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

