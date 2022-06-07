In Scott County Supervisors primary, newcomers are top vote-getters, the two incumbents make the November ballot

Scott County voters selected familiar faces, and a few newcomers, for spots on the November ballot to compete for Scott County Board of Supervisors.
In Tuesday's election, voters winnowed a wide field of five Democrats and four Republicans to three of each party.
For Democrats, Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton was the top vote-getter, with 5,486 votes. Incumbent Brinson Kinzer received 4,034 votes, and St. Ambrose University Professor Joseph Miller got 3,582 votes, according to unofficial results. Karl Drapeaux, a Blue Grass union representative, and Dawson Shea VanWinkle, a 22-year-old criminal-justice graduate, will not advance.
The three will face Republicans Ross Paustian, a retiring state lawmaker, John Maxwell, a dairy farm owner and incumbent supervisor, and Jean Dickson, a former Pleasant Valley School Board member.
Paustian garnered the most votes, with 5,929 votes. Incumbent Maxwell was close behind, with 5,127. Dickson had 4,267.
The fourth Republican candidate, probation and parole officer Jennifer McAndrew Lane, did not advance, getting 3,802 votes.
A departing supervisor leaving an open seat and a key decision on American Rescue Plan funds to go toward an expanded juvenile detention center spurred a competitive race for the three seats on the board.
In Tuesday's primary election, 12.19% of registered voters cast ballots in the election, beating the 2018 turnout in Scott County of 9.85%.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Iowa and Scott County primary election results
IOWA FEDERAL OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|Republican for United States Senate
|96/99 counties
|Jim Carlin
|50796
|Chuck Grassley
|140858
|Democrat for United States Senate
|96/99 counties
|Abby Finkenauer
|61828
|Michael Franken
|85532
|Glenn Hurst
|7488
|Republican for U.S. House District 1
|19/20 counties
|Mariannette Miller-Meeks
|39185
|Democrat for U.S. House District 1
|19/20 counties
|Christina Bohannann
|36351
IOWA STATE OFFICES
|Candidates
|Votes
|Kim Reynolds
|181657
|Republican for Governor
|96/99 counties
|Democrat for Governor
|96/99 counties
|Deidre DeJear
|143816
|Republican for Secretary of State
|96/99 counties
|Paul D. Pate (R)
|171031
|Democrat for Secretary of State
|96/99 counties
|Joel Miller
|96914
|Eric Van Lanker
|38152
|Republican for Auditor
|96/99 counties
|Todd Halbur
|82350
|Mary Ann Hanusa
|78363
|Democrat for Auditor
|96/99 counties
|Rob Sand
|143427
|Republican for Treasurer
|96/99 counties
|Roby Smith
|160837
|Democrat for Treasurer
|96/99 counties
|Michael L. Fitzgerald
|144167
|Republican for Secretary of Agriculture
|96/99 counties
|Mike Naig
|168148
|Democrat for Secretary of Agriculture
|96/99 counties
|John Norwood
|138039
|Republican for Attorney General
|96/99 counties
|Brenna Bird
|159838
|Democrat for Attorney General
|96/99 counties
|Tom Miller
|144542
|Republican for State Senate District 35
|100%
|Chris Cournoyer
|3209
|Democrat for State Senate District 35
|100%
|Joe Brown
|2021
|Republican for State Senate District 41
|2/3 precincts
|Kerry Gruenhagen
|1881
|Alan Weets
|1346
|Democrat for State Senate District 41
|2/3 precincts
|Nikole Tutton
|575
|Deb VanderGaast
|1628
|Republican State Senate District 47
|100%
|Barry Long
|1004
|Scott Webster
|2580
|Democrat State Senate District 47
|100%
|Mary Kathleen Figaro
|2765
|Democrat State Senate District 49
|100%
|Cindy Winckler
|2473
|Republican State Representative District 69
|100%
|Tom Determann
|1312
|Democrat State Representative District 69
|100%
|Jennifer Hansen
|1067
|Republican State Representative District 70
|100%
|Norlin Mommsen
|1863
|Democrat State Representative District 70
|100%
|Kay Pence
|1111
|Republican State Representative District 81
|100%
|Sean Hanley
|411
|Luana Stoltenberg
|935
|Democrat State Representative District 81
|100%
|Craig Cooper
|1189
|Republican State Representative District 82
|2/3 precincts
|Bobby Kaufmann
|1883
|Republican State Representative District 93
|100%
|Gary Mohr
|1845
|Democrat State Representative District 93
|100%
|Ryan Carstensen
|1374
|Republican State Representative District 94
|100%
|Mike Vondran
|1586
|Democrat State Representative District 94
|100%
|Phyllis Thede
|1403
|Republican State Representative District 96
|Mark Cisneros
|Democrat State Representative District 96
|Michelle D. Servadio Elias
|Democrat State Representative District 97
|100%
|Ken Croken
|1421
|Democrat State Representative District 98
|100%
|Monica Kurth
|986
SCOTT COUNTY
|Candidates
|Votes
|Republicans for Board of Supervisors (Top 3)
|100%
|Jean Dickson
|4267
|Jennifer McAndrew Lane
|3802
|John Maxwell
|5127
|Ross Paustian
|5929
|Democrats for Board of Supervisors (Top 3)
|100%
|Karl Drapeaux
|2444
|Brinson Kinzer
|4034
|Joseph C Miller
|3582
|Jazmin Newton
|5486
|Dawson Shea VanWinkle
|2565
|Republican for County Attorney
|100%
|Kelly Cunningham Haan
|7166
|Democrat for County Attorney
|100%
|Caleb Copley
|6826
|Republican for County Auditor
|100%
|Kerri Tompkins
|7247
|Democrat for County Auditor
|100%
|Ashley Schimanski
|6879
|Republican for County Recorder
|100%
|Michele R Darland
|7129
|Democrat for County Recorder
|100%
|Rita Vargas
|7099
|Republican for County Treasurer
|100%
|Tony Knobbe
|7350