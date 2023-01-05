Introducing Scott County's new prosecutor

To introduce Kelly Cunningham in her own words: She’s a hard-working 30-year prosecutor who favors bringing cases to trial as a way to deter crime.

Having worked in the Scott County Attorney’s Office for more than 22 years, Cunningham is familiar with how it operates. She doesn’t plan to bring big changes to the office, she said in an interview Tuesday.

As the new Scott County Attorney, her duties include prosecuting indictable crimes, such as murder, theft, kidnapping, robbery, sex abuse etc., representing and advising the county and law enforcement and managing her team of attorneys.

She said the office needs more prosecutors, though she said while campaigning in November that, “... the office was always adequately staffed, and we had the resources needed to handle the county’s caseload.”

Cunningham now says her tough-prosecutor approach will help with the county’s caseload, along with adding to the staff.

“I don’t see there being any real plans to change the office,” she said. “The issue has become one of what we will need to do by way of adding staff attorneys as time goes by and that involves budgetary issues. There’s been a huge increase in number of arrests and cases that the county attorney’s office is having to handle.”

In the 1990s, when she started in Scott County, the office handled fewer than 10 murder cases a year, she said. In talking with outgoing county attorney Mike Walton, who is retiring, the county now has about 30 open murder cases, she said.

A June 2020 staffing report found the county would need to hire 11 more attorneys between 2020 and 2022 to handle its caseload.

Cunningham said she hoped to add a staff member in the juvenile division, and said she’ll have to evaluate caseloads more as the lingering effects of the slowdown from COVID-19 fade and Cunningham can assess the needs for staff. According to the county website, the attorney’s office employs 16 staff attorneys and 16 support staff.

She also will bring her philosophy of being a tough prosecutor, she said, in a mentor and coaching role.

“I tend to be a prosecutor who goes to trial quite a bit. My approach has helped to reduce crime,” she said. “Question is: What does this look like as Scott County Attorney? I’ll be a teacher; I’ll be a mentor, and I’ll set expectations about what I’d like to see happen.”

Cunningham started her career in Johnson County in 1990 as a drug prosecutor, then worked in the Scott County Attorney’s Office from 1993 until she left in 2016 for her home state of Kansas. She returned to Iowa in 2020 to work in the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office.

She’ll take over some big cases, such as the prosecution of Henry Dinkins, who is accused of murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Her opponent in the November 2022 election, Democrat Caleb Copley, will remain on the case with her.

Copley is planning to stay on as a senior assistant attorney and pledged to help Cunningham transition in any way he could.

He said, overall, there “is absolutely no animosity” between the two former political foes.

“Kelly is a career prosecutor who is dedicated to law enforcement and protecting the community,” Copley said. “She said even during the campaign that she’s supportive of the attorneys in the office, and I don’t have any reason to doubt that.”

On a strategy that Davenport has championed to intervene in cycles of crime, called Group Violence Intervention, Cunningham said she, “really liked the concept.”

That’s where law enforcement, social services agencies, and community members go directly to individuals who are members of groups or have witnessed or been adjacently involved in violence and bring an anti-violence message.

Overall, Cunningham said, she’ll lead the office in the same way she has approached her law career: “I’m just going to be that person that I’ve always been as a prosecutor — somebody that cares very strongly about the work that my law enforcement — our law enforcement officers — do in the community and just fight hard and set that example.”