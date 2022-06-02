Iowa statewide candidates making push in Quad-Cities this weekend before primary

Several statewide candidates will be campaigning in the Iowa Quad-Cities this weekend ahead of the primary election on Tuesday — some with primary opponents and others looking ahead to November.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, will host a campaign office opening in Davenport. Also in attendance will be Republican Iowa state treasurer candidate Roby Smith, who's not running for reelection to the Iowa Senate in favor of statewide office, as well as Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. Neither have primary opponents in the June 7 primary election. The event begins at 2:15 p.m. at 4711 N Brady St. Suite 1, Davenport.

Mike Franken, one of three Democrats vying for their party's nomination to challenge Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, will visit Davenport from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Mary Figaro, Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 47, will host a community discussion on mental health care in Iowa from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4620 E. 53rd St. in Davenport. Figaro does not have a primary opponent.

