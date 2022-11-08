It’s Election Day: How, when and where to vote

What to know to vote in the Quad-Cities

When are polling locations open?

Polls open in Illinois at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. In Iowa, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What do I need to bring?

Iowa

In 2017, Iowa passed a law requiring voters show a form of ID at the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include: Iowa Voter Identification Card, Iowa Driver’s License, Iowa Non-Operator ID, U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID, U.S. Passport, Tribal ID Card/Document.

If you have recently moved and need to register to vote, you may need to bring a document that proves where you live. For a list, see: sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterIDfaq.html

Illinois

Illinois does not require an ID to vote, and the state allows same-day voter registration.

See rockislandcounty.org/VoterRegistration/ for answers to more frequently asked questions

Who’s on the ballot?

County auditors typically have sample ballots for your polling place available on their website.

Here’s Scott County’s: scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/sample-ballots

And residents can look up their polling place in Scott County here: scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/precinct-finder

In Rock Island County, you can find sample ballots and precinct finders here: https://www.rockislandcounty.org/Elections/Home/