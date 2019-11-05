Tuesday, Nov. 5 is a general election day in Iowa. Here's what you need to know, according to the Scott County Auditor's Election Central website.
1. Which races are on the ballot?
The general election is for the Iowa Quad-Cities area municipal and school board seats. Some of the contested races include Davenport mayoral, wards and school board; Bettendorf school board, and Riverdale mayoral. There are different ballots for different precincts. To see your sample ballot, visit scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/sample-ballots.
2. What time are polls open and how do I know where to vote?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, visit scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/voter-registration/verify.
3. Do I need to bring identification?
Yes. Iowa voters are now required to show an identification card. Here's what will happen. When you arrive at your polling station, a poll worker will ask you to say your name or scan an identification card and will verify your address, name and date of birth. They'll also ask to see a form of identification. Acceptable forms of identification include an Iowa driver's license, Iowa non-operator's ID card, Iowa Voter Identification card (provided to Iowa voters who do not have either an Iowa driver's license or non-operator ID card), U.S. passport, U.S. military or Veteran's ID card.
4. I'm not registered. Can I still vote?
Yes, you can still vote. Go to the polling place for the address where you currently live. You'll need to show proof of identity, with a valid Iowa or out-of-state driver's license or non-operator ID, U.S. passport or military or veteran's ID. You'll also need to show proof of your current address, which could be on a residential lease, property tax statement, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document. If you don't have those, another voter registered in your precinct can attest to your identity and residence. That person must present an ID card, but you'll be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot. For that ballot to count, you must provide a valid ID at the Auditor's office before the final canvass of votes, which is typically noon the Monday after the election. If you don't have proof and don't have anyone to attest for you, you will be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot.
5. Where can I learn the results?
Results will be posted at qctimes.com and scottcountyiowa.net/auditor/include-election-returns.php.