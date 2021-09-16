Jeff Deppe announces candidacy for Illinois' 72nd District state Representative

Democrat Jeff Deppe has announced his candidacy for state Representative, Illinois House District 72.
Current state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, is running for 36th District state Senate.
Deppe's roots run deep in Rock Island County, and he already wears many hats in the Democratic Party: He is vice president of the Rock Island County Democratic Party and is a Rock Island County board member, representing District 9. He was appointed to the county board in 2015 and elected in 2016, currently serving as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee.
Deppe is employed as the secretary and treasurer of Laborers Local 309 (LiUNA) and was elected Illinois vice president of the Quad-City Federation of Labor in May. He sits on the boards of directors for Arrowhead Youth and Family Services and the Bi-State Regional Commission.
"I'm running for state Representative because I've lived in Rock Island County all my life, I've paid my taxes and I've worked building infrastructure," he said. "I've been a labor leader, working to bring blue-collar jobs to this area.
"I feel that my time with the county board has been useful, and I'd like to take my leadership skills to the next level."
As a county board member, Deppe helped create the first county administrator position, pushed for ethics reform and led the effort to downsize the number of members and districts from 25 to 19.
"I listen to voters, and I feel that is a very important leadership quality," he said. "I think I can really do some good. I helped build the John Deere Road corridor; I helped build Farm & Fleet; I helped build Menards and the 7th Street (UnityPoint-Trinity Moline) Hospital; I helped build the TaxSlayer Center. I've seen what infrastructure can do for jobs and the economy. I think that's vital for Rock Island County."
If elected, Deppe said his goals are to bring affordable housing to the area, boost the economy and continue to improve infrastructure. He said numerous projects could be accomplished using some of the nearly $18 billion the state of Illinois would receive from the $1 trillion bi-partisan federal infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August.
"That will bring $3 billion per year to the state of Illinois just in roads and construction," he said. "I'd like to get some of that back into the Quad Cities because it seems like a lot of it heads up to Chicago."
Deppe will face at least one opponent in the June 28 primary. Former 36th District state Senate candidate Gregg Johnson announced his candidacy for state Representative on Sept. 8. The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.
Deppe is holding an event to kick off his official campaign Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Laborers Local 309 Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided.