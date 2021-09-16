Jeff Deppe announces candidacy for Illinois' 72nd District state Representative

"I'm running for state Representative because I've lived in Rock Island County all my life, I've paid my taxes and I've worked building infrastructure," he said. "I've been a labor leader, working to bring blue-collar jobs to this area.

"I feel that my time with the county board has been useful, and I'd like to take my leadership skills to the next level."

As a county board member, Deppe helped create the first county administrator position, pushed for ethics reform and led the effort to downsize the number of members and districts from 25 to 19.

"I listen to voters, and I feel that is a very important leadership quality," he said. "I think I can really do some good. I helped build the John Deere Road corridor; I helped build Farm & Fleet; I helped build Menards and the 7th Street (UnityPoint-Trinity Moline) Hospital; I helped build the TaxSlayer Center. I've seen what infrastructure can do for jobs and the economy. I think that's vital for Rock Island County."

If elected, Deppe said his goals are to bring affordable housing to the area, boost the economy and continue to improve infrastructure. He said numerous projects could be accomplished using some of the nearly $18 billion the state of Illinois would receive from the $1 trillion bi-partisan federal infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August.