ILLINOIS HOUSE DISTRICT 72

Johnson wins 72nd IL House District by wide margin

Gregg Johnson, Illinois State Representative candidate

Gregg Johnson, Illinois State Representative candidate.

 BRIAN ACHENBACH

Gregg Johnson handily won Rock Island County on Tuesday in the race for the Illinois 72nd House District seat. 

He outpaced opponent Tom Martens with more than 60% of the vote.

Johnson ran against State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, in 2018 but lost by less than 2% of the vote. 

In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Johnson said his top priority is to act ethically, honestly, and in the best interest of his constituents. Johnson also said he would support legislation to create stricter ethic laws and crack down on pay-to-play corruption in Springfield.

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, has been a controversial issue throughout this election season. 

When asked in the questionnaire, Johnson said he does not support repealing the SAFE-T Act but does believe it needs further clarification before it takes effect, saying he has seen what does and doesn't work after working with in the Illinois Department of Corrections for over 30 years. 

One of the most controversial provisions, abolishing cash bail, has been at the forefront of the argument to fully repeal the SAFE-T Act. 

"Determining bail based on an individual's danger to the community, rather than how much money they have in their pocket is a major improvement for public safety," Johnson wrote. 

He retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 32 years, where he worked as a corrections officer and then as a supply supervisor while holding a leadership position in his local union. 

Martens resides in Rock Island and is employed as a senior electric-motor mechanic at Rock Island Electric Motor Repair. He served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1990. 

Tom Martens

Tom Martens is a Republican candidate in Illinois' 72nd District state Representative race. 

