Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor who denies without evidence she lost the 2022 election, is making a stop at her stomping grounds.

The Scott County Republican Women are hosting a ticketed meet-and-greet with Lake, a North Scott High School graduate, Friday, Feb. 10, in Bettendorf.

After spending decades as a local news anchor in Arizona, Lake ran and narrowly lost an election for Arizona governor in 2022. She made former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud a focal point of her midterm campaign.

Lake lost by less than a percentage point to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. Lake brought a lawsuit claiming intentional election misconduct by Arizona's most populous county's election officials caused her to lose the election. An Arizona judge dismissed her claims for lack of evidence.

Tickets for the event are available online.

She's not the only national Republican politician to visit Iowa, the state that goes first on the presidential-nomination calendar, this month.

Former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is expected to launch her presidential campaign later this month, according to national news reports, and visit Iowa shortly afterward. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will visit Polk County this month amid speculation that he may launch a bid for the presidency.