Several hundred people packed into a Bettendorf room Friday to see Scott County-raised, Arizona news anchor turned right-wing politician Kari Lake, who brought a message questioning election integrity.

Lake urged Iowa Republicans to pose questions to GOP presidential candidates courting 2024 Hawkeye state voters about their stances on election integrity and fraud. Iowa has already seen several national Republican figures visit as the state prepares to host the party's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Lake, 53, ran for Arizona governor, making former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud central to her campaign. She lost by less than a percentage point, or about 17,000 votes.

Her campaign sued in court, claiming that printing errors in the state's most populous county were intentional and lost her the election by suppressing Election Day Republican voters. A judge appointed by a former GOP Arizona governor dismissed the lawsuit, saying her campaign failed to prove any intentional mishandling or that the printing errors had an impact on the outcome of the election at all.

The suit, which Lake said she's "100% focused" on, is making its way through the appeals court.

"Iowa leads the whole charge when it comes to presidential politics, right?" Lake said. "You guys see everyone come through here every four years. I know you take that responsibility seriously, but you need to start calling out these candidates and saying, 'Where do you stand on election integrity?' "

"If we keep having elections stolen, it doesn't matter how good the candidate is, doesn't matter how good the policy is," Lake said.

Lake was one of several Republican candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 elections. According to an Associated Press analysis, about half of the party's nominees for governor, state's attorney and secretary of state who embraced Trump's claims of election fraud, won their races. And nearly all of those were incumbents.

Lake repeated her claims of ballot mishandling and accused "the media" of lying and failing to report accurately on her claims.

She said she'd been practicing "Iowa Nice" recently, but in a play on words said, "I'm starting to think maybe I need to try a little Iowa ... how do I say? I'm not going to say the word I'm thinking."

"I'm about to go Iowa witch on the media."

Iowa Republicans introducing Lake told the audience she was born in Rock Island and graduated from North Scott High School. Lake said she grew up with eight older siblings, and she pointed out a few of her family members in the audience Friday, who waved at the crowd. Lake graduated from the University of Iowa with a journalism degree.

Between 1991 and 1994, Lake worked for two news stations in the Quad-Cities, according to Quad-City Times archives. Lake began at KWQC as an intern and later joined WHBF in Rock Island as a daily reporter and weekend weather caster.

Lake told the audience she was not in Iowa to run for president, but one audience member yelled "VP!"

Lake responded: "I love President Trump. I will do everything in my power to get that man elected."

She said she visited Quad-Cities favorites like Happy Joe's and Whitey's.

Lake criticized the Biden administration for it's handling of the U.S. border with Mexico and said aid to Ukraine, which was passed with bipartisan support, should've gone to border security.

It was standing-room-only to see Lake Friday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, an event center in Bettendorf. Doors opened at about 11:15 a.m. for a noon event, but a line stretched through the parking lot by a quarter to 11.

MacKenzie Kent, a freshman at St. Ambrose University from Bettendorf wearing a Trump sweatshirt, said she felt she could relate to Lake as a strong female conservative.

Kent said she was impressed by Lake's speech and thought she had strong talking points. She called Lake's continued lawsuit challenge admirable but said election integrity wasn't the only political issue she cared about. She listed the economy, fentanyl and border security as top issues.

Paula Wright, 67, of Muscatine, came to see Lake because she said she followed Lake's campaign, liked what she had to say about the U.S. border with Mexico and wanted to hear her vision for the country.

Wright called herself a conspiracy theorist and said she thought Lake "probably got robbed" of an election win.

But, her feelings didn't transfer to Trump's claims of election fraud.

"I don't think he won, but I wish he had," Wright said. She said she'd like to see Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., put his hat in the ring for president. Scott is planning a visit to the Hawkeye State on Feb. 22.

Lake cited her dad, a former teacher and coach at North Scott, as she neared the end of her speech.

"If you lose you lose with dignity, you shake that other person's hand and you walk away," Lake said. "I didn't lose, so I'm not doing that."

