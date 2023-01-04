Ken Beck tapped again for supervisors' chair

Supervisor John Maxwell, left, celebrates being elected vice chair of the board on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Scott County Administrative building. He, along with Jean Dickson and Ross Paustian were elected to the board in November and sworn in Tuesday. The fifth seat on the board remains vacant after former Supervisor Tony Knobbe was elected to county Treasurer.
The new Scott County Supervisors take office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Scott County Administrative Building. From left are John Maxwell, Jean Dickson, Ken Beck, and Ross Paustian, all Republicans.
Ross Paustian, elected in November to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, is sworn in Tuesday at the Scott County Administrative Building.
John Maxwell, an incumbent supervisor who was reelected in November, is sworn in on Tuesday.
Family members and friends of new county elected officials watch during the swearing in of the new members on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Scott County Administrative Building.
Jean Dickson, who was elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors in November, is sworn in on Tuesday at the Scott County Administrative Building.
Four newly elected Scott County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, surrounded by family, friends, and county employees.
New supervisors Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson, as well as incumbent John Maxwell, took the oath of office. Other new faces include Kelly Cunningham, the county attorney, and outgoing supervisor Tony Knobbe, who now is the county treasurer.
Incumbent Rita Vargas was sworn in as county recorder and County Auditor Kerri Tompkins was elected for the first time after being appointed in 2021.
Supervisors unanimously reelected Ken Beck to chairman of the board and John Maxwell as vice chair. The pair are the only two incumbents on the board, which is comprised entirely of Republicans for the first time since 1994.
The filling of the vacant seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors will be decided by a panel of the county treasurer, county auditor, and county recorder.
