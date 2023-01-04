 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCOTT COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Ken Beck tapped again for supervisors' chair

It's official.

Four newly elected Scott County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, surrounded by family, friends, and county employees. 

New supervisors Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson, as well as incumbent John Maxwell, took the oath of office. Other new faces include Kelly Cunningham, the county attorney, and outgoing supervisor Tony Knobbe, who now is the county treasurer. 

Incumbent Rita Vargas was sworn in as county recorder and County Auditor Kerri Tompkins was elected for the first time after being appointed in 2021.

Supervisors unanimously reelected Ken Beck to chairman of the board and John Maxwell as vice chair. The pair are the only two incumbents on the board, which is comprised entirely of Republicans for the first time since 1994. 

The filling of the vacant seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors will be decided by a panel of the county treasurer, county auditor, and county recorder. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

