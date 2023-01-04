Ken Beck tapped again for supervisors' chair

It's official.

Four newly elected Scott County officials were sworn in on Tuesday, surrounded by family, friends, and county employees.

New supervisors Ross Paustian and Jean Dickson, as well as incumbent John Maxwell, took the oath of office. Other new faces include Kelly Cunningham, the county attorney, and outgoing supervisor Tony Knobbe, who now is the county treasurer.

Incumbent Rita Vargas was sworn in as county recorder and County Auditor Kerri Tompkins was elected for the first time after being appointed in 2021.

Supervisors unanimously reelected Ken Beck to chairman of the board and John Maxwell as vice chair. The pair are the only two incumbents on the board, which is comprised entirely of Republicans for the first time since 1994.

The filling of the vacant seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors will be decided by a panel of the county treasurer, county auditor, and county recorder.

New Scott County electeds to take office on Tuesday Two new Scott County Board supervisors will be sworn in on Tuesday. Pending the filling of a vacancy, it's possible the board will be all Republican this term.

