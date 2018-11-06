IOWA CITY — Eastern Iowa’s purplish 2nd Congressional District crowed its blue hues Tuesday with its 12-year Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack surging toward a seventh consecutive two-year term.
With 23 of 24 counties reporting Tuesday, Loeback — who has held the congressional seat since 2006 — was leading with 55 percent of the vote to his Republican challenger Chris Peters’ 42 percent.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back to Washington and doing what I have been doing for years and working for people in the 2nd District,” Loebsack, 65, said late Tuesday, noting a projected Democratic takeover of the House will provide him more sway.
“I think it will give me a good platform to work even harder and get more done for the people of the 2nd District,” he said.
Should Loebsack’s margin of victory hold, it will top his 54 to 46 percent defeat over Peters in 2016, when the same district went red on the presidential front — with Donald Trump achieving a 4-percentage-point edge.
That split two years ago made Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District one of 13 Democratic-held U.S. House districts in the country that went for Trump — districts many perceived as more competitive in this year’s midterms.
But polls for months have put Loebsack ahead of 58-year-old Peters — with one in September showing Peters trailing by 23 percentage points and another in October showing Loebsack ahead by 13. Also appearing on the ballot for the seat was David Clark, 27, a no-party candidate from Mount Pleasant, and Mark Struass, 60, a Libertarian from Bettendorf.
With 24 counties reporting, Strauss had 2 percent of Tuesday’s vote, and Clark was at under 1 percent in the district of more than 585,000 that covers most of the southeastern part of the state. Johnson County, among the most urban within the district, showed overwhelming support for Loebsack with 72 percent of the vote.
“I really believe that people understand and like the fact that I’m here as much as I am and hearing what they have to say about the issues,” Loebsack said.
On Tuesday, Loebsack said his priorities in the new term will be jobs and the economy. “And continuing on that path and doing everything we can for this part of America that seems to be forgotten by both parties,” he said.